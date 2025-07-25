Kobe Bryant and Vanessa’s youngest daughter adorably recreates iconic photo of dad
Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter recreated an iconic photo of dad and mom made sure to share the adorable moment.
Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant, 43, has done a tremendous job raising their three daughters after the Los Angeles Lakers legend and their daughter Gigi’s tragic death in a helicopter crash in 2020. She’s shared a lot of touching family moments lately.
Vanessa just took her three daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, to a WNBA game in New York where they posed with a much-taller Angel Reese, and then had fun in Central Park where mom crushed the perfect yellow summer dress.
Capri, known as Koko Bean, just had her 6th birthday where mom shared heartwarming photos and big sister Natalia had the sweetest three-word message for her.
On Thursday, Vanessa shared Capri in a cast while she recreated dad’s iconic photo from 1999 when he fractured his wrist and showed up in pajamas to get some work in. Mom wrote, “Like father, like daughter. 💜 Capri Kobe Bryant 💜 #BabyMamba #KokoBean 💜💛🐍”
How adorable.
There is something about that photo today as Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams — who wears No. 8 in Kobe’s honor — also recreated the photo after his wrist surgery.
Capri wins on the cuteness scale, though, over Williams. Dad is no doubt smiling down on his little Koko Bean after seeing this.
