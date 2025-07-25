The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa’s youngest daughter adorably recreates iconic photo of dad

6-year-old Capri poses like her dad with a cast on her arm in an adorable moment mom shared.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter recreated an iconic photo of dad and mom made sure to share the adorable moment.

Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant, 43, has done a tremendous job raising their three daughters after the Los Angeles Lakers legend and their daughter Gigi’s tragic death in a helicopter crash in 2020. She’s shared a lot of touching family moments lately.

Vanessa just took her three daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, to a WNBA game in New York where they posed with a much-taller Angel Reese, and then had fun in Central Park where mom crushed the perfect yellow summer dress.

Sabrina Ionescu with Capri and Vanessa
Sabrina Ionescu with Capri and Vanessa recently / Sabrina Ionescu/Intagram

RELATED: Ciara posts adorable photo with Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter in matching fits

Capri, known as Koko Bean, just had her 6th birthday where mom shared heartwarming photos and big sister Natalia had the sweetest three-word message for her.

On Thursday, Vanessa shared Capri in a cast while she recreated dad’s iconic photo from 1999 when he fractured his wrist and showed up in pajamas to get some work in. Mom wrote, “Like father, like daughter. 💜 Capri Kobe Bryant 💜 #BabyMamba #KokoBean 💜💛🐍”

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughter has adorable nickname in Coco Gauff photo

Kobe and Capri
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

How adorable.

There is something about that photo today as Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams — who wears No. 8 in Kobe’s honor — also recreated the photo after his wrist surgery.

Capri wins on the cuteness scale, though, over Williams. Dad is no doubt smiling down on his little Koko Bean after seeing this.

Natalia, Bianka, Capri, Vanessa
Natalia, Bianka, Capri, Vanessa / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

