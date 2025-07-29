Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba' brand gets unreal Nike honor on new FC Barcelona kits
The famous FC Barcelona kits are getting a sick “Mamba” makeover courtesy of Kobe Bryant’s brand.
The Mamba brand has become even more ionic after the passing of the Los Angeles Lakers legend in 2020. His wife Vanessa Bryant has helped grow it by working with Nike and promoting his fire new kicks like the triple-black “Year of the Mamba” shoes and the All-Star Kobe 6 “Sails” that she and daughter Natalia posted, and Gigi’s Kobe 9 “Mambacita” sneakers that dropped on her would-be 19th birthday.
They also did a special collaboration with Vanessa and Kobe’s favorite MLB team, the Los Angeles Dodgers that his widow shared.
While AC Milan was Kobe’s favorite soccer team from his time living in Italy as a kid, he’d definitely approve of the Mamba logo being placed on the Barcelona away kits next season. Check out this stunning look where the Mamba logo replaces the Nike swoosh and there’s a snakeskin pattern woven into the jerseys.
For comparison, here’s last year’s road version for the 2024-2025 La Liga champions.
While those, too, rock, you can’t compete with the Mamba and some snakeskin patterns.
