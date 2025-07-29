Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba' brand gets unreal Nike honor on new FC Barcelona kits

New drop just hit… and it’s channeling full Mamba Mode. 🐍



Nike swaps the Swoosh for the Kobe logo and goes all-in on Lakers colours and greatness.



This one’s for the relentless. The obsessed. The ones who never clock out.#MambaMentality lives on.



🟣🟡 Would you wear it?… pic.twitter.com/jU8URYywS8