Natalia Bryant looks so much like dad Kobe in new model photos

The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and mom Vanessa shows off her Mamba side in a photo shoot.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant channeled her dad Kobe Bryant in her latest photo shoot as a model, and looked so much like him.

The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and mom Vanessa Bryant at 22 just graduated the University of Southern California with a degree in film where she wowed in her white dress and had the ultimate tribute for her father.

While she wants to pursue a career in film, she’s been also working as a professional model and has shown off her own style like her colorful beach fit, and her Oscars party dress that had mom and good friend Ciara gushing over it, and this full-glam pink look.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia surprises at Fever-Wings courtside in all black fit

She’s also crushed hanging out with mom looking like sisters in their Indian wedding fits, and going cowgirl twins at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. They also love to rock the Dodgers gear together.

Vanessa Bryant with her daughters
Natalia (left), Vanessa, Bianka, Capri / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Natalia Bryant rocks Dodgers fit with aunt Sophie in rare photo with Vanessa’s sister

In her latest photo shoot for the brand Coach, Natalia had a stare looking just like Kobe.

Dad would often have a similar look when he was locked in during his NBA career.

Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

That’s not the first time we’ve seen Natalia looking intense like dad either, like this stare so locked into watching the Dodgers.

Natalia Bryant
VanessaBryant/Instagram

Like father like daughter.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

