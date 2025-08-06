Natalia Bryant looks so much like dad Kobe in new model photos
Natalia Bryant channeled her dad Kobe Bryant in her latest photo shoot as a model, and looked so much like him.
The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and mom Vanessa Bryant at 22 just graduated the University of Southern California with a degree in film where she wowed in her white dress and had the ultimate tribute for her father.
While she wants to pursue a career in film, she’s been also working as a professional model and has shown off her own style like her colorful beach fit, and her Oscars party dress that had mom and good friend Ciara gushing over it, and this full-glam pink look.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia surprises at Fever-Wings courtside in all black fit
She’s also crushed hanging out with mom looking like sisters in their Indian wedding fits, and going cowgirl twins at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. They also love to rock the Dodgers gear together.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant rocks Dodgers fit with aunt Sophie in rare photo with Vanessa’s sister
In her latest photo shoot for the brand Coach, Natalia had a stare looking just like Kobe.
Dad would often have a similar look when he was locked in during his NBA career.
That’s not the first time we’ve seen Natalia looking intense like dad either, like this stare so locked into watching the Dodgers.
Like father like daughter.
