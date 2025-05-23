Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posts ‘Auntie’ Pau Gasol’s wife sweet birthday wishes
The Bryant family has remained close to the Gasol family following Kobe’s tragic death in 2020. So close that Pau Gasol is a “brother” to Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant, and an “uncle” to her daughters. Pau’s wife Catherine or Cat for short, is their “aunt.” Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant had a sweet message for her “auntie” Cat for her birthday on Thursday.
Natalia is coming on an amazing past week graduating college at the University of Southern California with a degree in film where she wore a beautiful white dress and had an amazing tribute to dad on her fit.
She has overcome so much to get to her grad day without her dad and sister Gigi. Pau and his wife Cat have been there for Natalia and her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, as well as mom. Vanessa even sent the sweetest message to her “bestie” Cat on her birthday.
Natalia and mom recently matched with black ski fits while on a vacation with Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau’s family where the kids all had matching fits as well. Vanessa also gifted them Gigi’s ‘Mamabacita” Kobe 9 sneakers on her would-be May 2 birthday.
For Cat’s big day, Natalia, now 22, made two touching posts on her Instagram Stories. Here’s the first birthday wish.
She followed it up with a post at Disneyland with Cat where she said, “I love you beyond! ❤️ @catgasol.”
How sweet of Natalia. Her aunt and uncle have been there for her and her mom, and these post are amazing to see that bond beyond Kobe’s life.
