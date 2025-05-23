The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posts ‘Auntie’ Pau Gasol’s wife sweet birthday wishes

The Bryants remains super close with Kobe’s former Lakers teammate and his family.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Bryant family has remained close to the Gasol family following Kobe’s tragic death in 2020. So close that Pau Gasol is a “brother” to Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant, and an “uncle” to her daughters. Pau’s wife Catherine or Cat for short, is their “aunt.” Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant had a sweet message for her “auntie” Cat for her birthday on Thursday.

Natalia is coming on an amazing past week graduating college at the University of Southern California with a degree in film where she wore a beautiful white dress and had an amazing tribute to dad on her fit.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate

She has overcome so much to get to her grad day without her dad and sister Gigi. Pau and his wife Cat have been there for Natalia and her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, as well as mom. Vanessa even sent the sweetest message to her “bestie” Cat on her birthday.

Pau Gasol, Vanessa Bryant
Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Natalia and mom recently matched with black ski fits while on a vacation with Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau’s family where the kids all had matching fits as well. Vanessa also gifted them Gigi’s ‘Mamabacita” Kobe 9 sneakers on her would-be May 2 birthday.

For Cat’s big day, Natalia, now 22, made two touching posts on her Instagram Stories. Here’s the first birthday wish.

RELATED: Natalia Bryant honors dad Kobe, sister Gigi in best way possible following graduation

Natalia Bryant and Cat Gasol
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

She followed it up with a post at Disneyland with Cat where she said, “I love you beyond! ❤️ @catgasol.”

Natalia Bryant and Cat Gasol
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

How sweet of Natalia. Her aunt and uncle have been there for her and her mom, and these post are amazing to see that bond beyond Kobe’s life.

Pau Gasol and Natalia Bryant
Pau Gasol/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News