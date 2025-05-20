Natalia Bryant honors dad Kobe, sister Gigi in best way possible following graduation
Natalia Bryant has had quite the past week. On Monday, she had another tribute for dad Kobe Bryant and sister Gigi in the ultimate way.
The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant graduated from the University of Southern California last week with a degree in film. She wore a beautiful white dress, and received the sweetest message from mom, as well as a big kiss. Natalia also had an awesome shoutout to dad on her stole.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches USC sorority sisters in white grad-dresses
While Kobe and Gigi couldn’t be a part of her big day, Natalia received her diploma from special guest Jeanie Buss in the ultimate gesture from the Los Angeles Lakers owner and the team to honor Kobe’s daughter.
It was no doubt an emotional day as Vanessa also shared throwback photos of Natalia and dad together at USC.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia poses with Ciara in fire fits at Beverly Hills party
After all the grad celebrating, Natalia celebrated the opening of a new Mamba Mambacita Sports basketball court as a tribute to Kobe and Gigi where she rocked Gigi’s No. 2 Mamba Academy jersey.
The Bryant family is keeping Kobe and Gigi’s legacy alive through moments like these, and it’s so touching to see.
Nike also released the “Mambacity” Kobe 9 sneakers to honor Gigi on her birthday on May 2, to which Vanessa gave friends like the Gasol family a pair in an elite box.
While the sneakers are perfect, the basketball court will allow lots of kids to play and no doubt that is what Kobe and Gigi would’ve wanted.
