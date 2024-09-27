Ayesha Curry posts amazing glammed up ‘back to work’ photo
Ayesha and Stephen Curry welcomed their fourth child, Caius Chai Curry, on May 11. Since the birth mom has enjoyed some much deserved time off.
Ayesha was seen in Paris for the Summer Olympics rooting for her man in Team USA’s gold medal run, then having a relaxing wine tasting day with Steph, hitting up the US Open in matching fits, and then a date day for a Carolina Panthers game in Vegas.
With maternity leave over, the chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur, influencer, and television personality Ayesha returned on Wednesday for work. She posted a glammed up photo on her Instagram looking as good as ever.
The caption reads, “Mat leave is over. Mom tried to get it together. Thanks to the glam squad for making the first day back easy breezy. 😝“
And work Ayesha did. She spoke to a full audience for a Salesforce “fireside chat”. Here’s another photo of her looking amazing.
The Currys three other kids are Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, and Canon, 6. The couple began dating during Steph’s years at Davidson College, and eventually married in 2011.
Ayesha obviously doesn’t need to work. Steph recently signed a one-year, $62.6 million extensionwith the Golden State Warriors, keeping him under contract through the 2026-2027 season. She loves what she does and is a very driven person.
The Currys are a force as a couple and it’s good to see Ayesha living her dreams. Go mom, go.
