Kristin Juszczyk recaps 'Best Year' of her life featuring major Taylor Swift moment
As the end of 2024 approaches, many are reflecting on the year they had and what joys it brought. Now, Kristin Juszczyk is joining the trend.
The wife of San Franciso 49ers' star Kyle Juszczyk shared an Instagram post on Saturday, December 28 that looked back on all of her 2024 accomplishments. This includes designing a custom jacket for global megastar Taylor Swift, who is currently dating fellow Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The video also shows Kristin making an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, celebrating the 49ers 2024 NFC Championship win, partying with her friend Claire Kittle in some slick fits, and supporting her hubby on NFL game days.
"You guys have made this the best year of my life I can’t thank you all enough!! BIG things coming for 2025!!!" she wrote in the caption.
Several of Kristin's 1.1 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to congratulate her on her successful 2024.
"Taylor wearing your jacket what a moment," wrote one person.
A second person wrote, "2024 was your year! I can tell there’s still so much more to come! Congratulations on a great year can’t wait to see what else is to come."
"The best love you!" wrote Claire Kittle, Kristin's good friend, and wife of 49ers star tight end George Kittle.
Kristin got all dazzled up for multiple 49ers games this season, including for the team's matchup against the Miami Dolphins on December 21. Unfortunately, her sick attire hasn't helped the 49ers in the win column. The team holds a 6-9 record and will miss the 2024-2025 playoffs one year after making it to the Super Bowl.
The 49ers will be clashing with the first place Detroit Lions on the December 30 Monday Night Football game. Kristin will most likely attend to cheer her hubby on and put a cap on her great year.
