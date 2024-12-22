Kristin Juszczyk’s abs mesmerize in over-the-top 49ers fit for husband Kyle
Kristin Juszczyk was finally in warm enough weather again to break out the abs.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and famed fashion designer has been on fire all year with her fits like her Risky Business look in heels. She’s also been stuck in the snow a lot lately with two games in her custom “cursed” snowsuits.
With the 49ers game in warm Miami vs. the Miami Dolphins, Kristin was able to wear her stunning bikini on Saturday, and then take husband Kyle’s jersey and turn it into an over-the-top look with the abs fully out in force for Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium.
While the 49ers have struggled all season, Kristin continues to win with her fashion hits. Sunday’s sizzling look certainly upstaged whatever happens during the game.
Kristin and Kyle have been married since 2019. While this started as a hobby for Kristin to show support to her husband at games, it’s quickly turned into a full-time gig. Her client list includes Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Livvy Dunne, Olivia Culpo, Taylor Lautner, among others.
The 49ers return next week against the Detroit Lions at home and then finish off the season at the Arizona Cardinals where they likely will miss the playoffs. At least Kristin will no doubt bring the fire for the finales.
