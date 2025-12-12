Prized MLB free agent Kyle Tucker's wife Samantha shows off stunning pregnancy fit
With marquee franchises like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays reportedly pining for the market's hottest commodity right now, Kyle Tucker, the four-time All-Star outfielder is preparing for the arrival of his first child with his gorgeous wife, Samantha.
The expectant mother, Samantha Tucker, shared a heartfelt photo on Instagram this Thursday, showing off her baby bump in a gorgeous high-neck white dress.
While the Blue Jays are allegedly making a strong push for Kyle Tucker, even getting a reaction from their World Series hero Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tucker, 28, is preparing for fatherhood as his gorgeous wife posed on the beach this week, holding her bump while smiling from ear to ear.
Samantha, standing barefoot in the sand, posed while wearing a textured white gown that stunningly highlighted her bump, captioning the photo, “Loving this chapter more than I ever imagined 💙.”
Samantha and Kyle tied the knot back in January of 2024, and since then have dropped hints about their new little ballplayer is making his way into the world by captioning their photos with blue hearts, in which they shared a photo on Instagram this November, captioning it, “Lifetime contract coming soon 💙.”
Fans and other players flooded the comments with excitement when the news broke, even drawing the attention of Toronto center fielder Myles Straw, 31, who wrote, “Let’s go!!!! Now come to the Jays, I can help babysit.”
It seems that Tucker's previous team, the Chicago Cubs, haven't shown much interest in the reported $360 million asking price, which leaves the Dodgers, Yankees, or, like Straw is hoping for, the Toronto Blue Jays. The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants are reportedly in the mix too.
The Tucker family is known for keeping most of their personal life private. Still, after they shared a glimpse into Samantha’s pregnancy, fans are already hoping their son will be dressed in a specific uniform.
Time will only tell where Tucker will end up, but for now, he seems to be enjoying their babymoon with his stunning wife.
