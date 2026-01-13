The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lakers star Austin Reaves' gf Jenna posts emotional note hinting at injury update

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves' girlfriend might have revealed an injury update in a recent post.
Grant Young|
Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) arrives at the arena before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) arrives at the arena before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves has been sidelined since his team's Christmas Day game against the Houston Rockets, when he suffered a grade 2 calf strain.

The Lakers are struggling to stay afloat in the NBA's Western Conference without Reaves, as they've lost three straight games and are 4-6 in their last 10 contests.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) on December 23, 2025
Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Therefore, Los Angeles could surely use Reaves back on the court as soon as possible. But because calf strains present a high risk of re-injury, the team is exercising caution in easing him back into game action.

In the meantime, Reaves has been spending time with his girlfriend, Jenna Barber, who has been dating the Lakers star since they met at New Jersey's Cedar Ridge High School in 2014.

Jenna Barber and Austin Reaves
Jenna Barber/Instagram

Last week, Barber posted a photo of her and Reaves hanging out with several friends at an escape room in Los Angeles, while the Lakers were on a road trip to New Orleans and San Antonio.

And Barber's most recent story post involving Reaves seems to suggest some interesting information about the state of his calf injury.

Jenna Barber
Jenna Barber/Instagram

Austin Reaves’ girlfriend Jenna shares telling message amid injury recovery

On January 12, Barber posted a photo of her and Reaves kissing on a beach with the caption, "& back to long distance Miss you already".

Jenna Barber's January 12 Instagram story post.
Jenna Barber's January 12 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@jennabarber

This caption would suggest that Reaves is soon to be back on the road. And since the Lakers have an eight-game road trip coming up in the next week, Barber could be alluding to Reaves making that trip with the team.

If Reaves does travel with the Lakers, it would suggest that his calf is feeling better and he could return to the court soon.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) warms up on December 10, 2025
Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) warms up prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

