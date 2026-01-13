Lakers star Austin Reaves' gf Jenna posts emotional note hinting at injury update
Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves has been sidelined since his team's Christmas Day game against the Houston Rockets, when he suffered a grade 2 calf strain.
The Lakers are struggling to stay afloat in the NBA's Western Conference without Reaves, as they've lost three straight games and are 4-6 in their last 10 contests.
Therefore, Los Angeles could surely use Reaves back on the court as soon as possible. But because calf strains present a high risk of re-injury, the team is exercising caution in easing him back into game action.
In the meantime, Reaves has been spending time with his girlfriend, Jenna Barber, who has been dating the Lakers star since they met at New Jersey's Cedar Ridge High School in 2014.
Last week, Barber posted a photo of her and Reaves hanging out with several friends at an escape room in Los Angeles, while the Lakers were on a road trip to New Orleans and San Antonio.
And Barber's most recent story post involving Reaves seems to suggest some interesting information about the state of his calf injury.
Austin Reaves’ girlfriend Jenna shares telling message amid injury recovery
On January 12, Barber posted a photo of her and Reaves kissing on a beach with the caption, "& back to long distance Miss you already".
This caption would suggest that Reaves is soon to be back on the road. And since the Lakers have an eight-game road trip coming up in the next week, Barber could be alluding to Reaves making that trip with the team.
If Reaves does travel with the Lakers, it would suggest that his calf is feeling better and he could return to the court soon.
