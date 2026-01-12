James Harden’s pregnant girlfriend Paije causes stir in ab-flexing black top dancing

James Harden's style of play has always been polarizing, much like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's is today.

The Los Angeles Clippers star probably is the inspiration for a lot of SGA's game, both good and bad from an NBA fan's perspective, especially the controversial foul-baiting.

Jan. 10, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) walks off the court at the end of the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Both are NBA MVPs, and for Harden, 36, who is having another fantastic season statistically at 36 years old, averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, the only thing more on fire might be his pregnant girlfriend Paije Speights, who caused a stir on her Instagram Stories with her latest look.

Paije Speights shows off her dramatic look | Paije Speights/Instagram

Many users are stunned Speights is expecting with her ab-flexing pregnancy glow

Speights has revealed that she is expecting a baby boy with the 11-time NBA All-Star, but many users couldn't believe it in an ab-flexing black-knitted sweater top as she showed off her dance moves.

Paije Speights | Paije Speights/Instagram

The influencer, designer, and musician, who has 207k followers on Instagram, has certainly taken her fits to an extra level ever since another influencer claimed Harden fathered her baby boy, writing in an IG post, "It's time for you to step up and take care of your son."

Paije Speights | Paije Speights/Instagram

Speights and Harden hard launched their relationship at a wedding in 2024, which went famously viral for Harden's epic reaction.

James Harden’s gf caught the bouquet at the wedding.



Peep his reaction 😭 (h/t lyfeofthelitty/TT) pic.twitter.com/6FsV9d7f8r — Overtime (@overtime) June 9, 2024

Speights, reported to be 37, has a son Prynce with former NBA player and Kansas Jayhawks national champion Mario Chalmers, and it looks like the proud mom might have taken him to the Clippers game on the road against the Detroit Pistons, when Clippers won in an upset, 98-92.

Needless to say that both Harden and Speights are still very much crushing it.

Paije Speights/Instagram

