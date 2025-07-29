The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has words for Mavericks after new skinny photos

The Los Angeles All-Star comments about his former team after his recent Men’s Health photo shoot showing off his new physique goes viral.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic new physique has gone viral, especially after new photos showed the Los Angeles Lakers superstar absolutely shredded after his stunning weight loss. The 26-year-old had words for his former team the Dallas Mavericks after his stunning Men’s Health magazine cover shoot.

The 26-year-old Doncic was traded to the Lakers from the Mavericks on February 2 in a three-team deal that shook up the entire league. Doncic was paired up with LeBron James, but the Lakers failed to make it out of the first round and Doncic looked absolutely gassed.

RELATED: 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge makes skinny Luka Doncic look tiny in side-by-side photo

Luka Donci
Doncic looked tired vs. the. Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round exit. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Much has been made of Doncic’s offseason partying ways and how it was likely a factor in Mavs GM Nico Harrison pulling the trigger on a trade. There was this viral scene where he had his beer taken away after the team advanced to the NBA Finals.

RELATED: Skinny Luka Doncic casually draining half-court shots in Lakers offseason

That was then. This is now:

RELATED: LeBron James hanging on yacht with Nikola Jokic’s agent raises eyebrows

When asked about his new jarring photos and about his former team, Doncic responded, “They probably saw it. Now I don’t have to worry about that.”

The Mavericks are clearly just somebody Doncic used to know now.

Luka was listed at 230 pounds last season and still averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

The rest of the league should be terrified.

Luka Donci
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance

Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do

Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news

Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News