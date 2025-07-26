The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Skinny Luka Doncic casually draining half-court shots in Lakers offseason

The new-look NBA superstar shows his shot also looks good this summer.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Luka Doncic has lost a ton of weight this summer looking like a whole new person. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar showed his shot also looks good.

After the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, a gassed Doncic changed his diet and exercise routines and the results have been stunning.

The 25-year-old Slovenian has been in Europe where he surfaced even skinnier in recent photos and was seen partying with another NBA star in Greece where he was for a Michael Jordan event and he took this epic photo below.

When he’s not in the gym, Luka has been spending time with his fiancée Anamaria Goltes and their daughter Gabriela with some adorable dad moments.

He’s also spending time on the court where the latest skinny version of No. 77 just casually drained a half-court shot like it was nothing.

Lakers fans should be excited about the future, even with drama involving LeBron James going on.

Skinny Luka looks ready to take over the NBA. Look out!

