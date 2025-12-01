The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's son Knox has heartfelt 3-word goodbye leaving with dad for LSU

The high school sophomore is also leaving the team he just led deep into the Mississippi playoffs.

Matt Ryan

Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) walks out of a huddle during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) walks out of a huddle during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin decided to leave the Ole Miss Rebels for the LSU Tigers. That also means his family is coming with him to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His son Knox Kiffin, 16, is leaving the high school football team he just led deep in the Mississippi playoffs. He reacted to his dad’s decision with a heartfelt message.

Knox is a class of 2028 quarterback who played his freshman season in Southern California before dad reconciled with mom Layla Kiffin and they moved to Oxford, Mississippi. He’d eventually start for the Oxford High School Chargers and even gain the attention of of Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Dad, mom, and sister Landry Kiffin were usually at his games as well. Landry even had an embarrassing sign for him at one.

Lane with Knox Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Knox would throw three first-half touchdowns in the Mississippi 7A semifinals, but lose 21-20 to Tulepo and fall short of being able to play this week for a state championship, which might have been awkward after the decision dad made.

On Sunday, Knox posted on Instagram after Lane made his official startement he was leaving Ole Miss. Knox wrote, “thank you oxford 🫶.”

His sister’s boyfriend and star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks commented on the post: “Son”.

Knox would also repost SportsCenter’s post as well:

Knox Kiffin
Knox Kiffin/Instagram

Knox was ironically named after Knoxville, Tennessee, where dad coached in 2009 before bolting to the USC Trojans job after just one season.

The QB has already said he won’t play for his dad in college. He did recently take visits to LSU and to Alabama but holds no SEC offers yet. Maybe now he’ll change his mind?

The Kiffin family is headed to Louisiana, and that means so is Knox’s high school career where no doubt dad, mom, and sister will be at his games.

Knox and Lane Kiffi
Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) talks with his dad and Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin on the sidelines during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

