Lane Kiffin's son Knox has heartfelt 3-word goodbye leaving with dad for LSU
Lane Kiffin decided to leave the Ole Miss Rebels for the LSU Tigers. That also means his family is coming with him to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His son Knox Kiffin, 16, is leaving the high school football team he just led deep in the Mississippi playoffs. He reacted to his dad’s decision with a heartfelt message.
Knox is a class of 2028 quarterback who played his freshman season in Southern California before dad reconciled with mom Layla Kiffin and they moved to Oxford, Mississippi. He’d eventually start for the Oxford High School Chargers and even gain the attention of of Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders.
Dad, mom, and sister Landry Kiffin were usually at his games as well. Landry even had an embarrassing sign for him at one.
Knox would throw three first-half touchdowns in the Mississippi 7A semifinals, but lose 21-20 to Tulepo and fall short of being able to play this week for a state championship, which might have been awkward after the decision dad made.
On Sunday, Knox posted on Instagram after Lane made his official startement he was leaving Ole Miss. Knox wrote, “thank you oxford 🫶.”
His sister’s boyfriend and star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks commented on the post: “Son”.
Knox would also repost SportsCenter’s post as well:
Knox was ironically named after Knoxville, Tennessee, where dad coached in 2009 before bolting to the USC Trojans job after just one season.
The QB has already said he won’t play for his dad in college. He did recently take visits to LSU and to Alabama but holds no SEC offers yet. Maybe now he’ll change his mind?
The Kiffin family is headed to Louisiana, and that means so is Knox’s high school career where no doubt dad, mom, and sister will be at his games.
