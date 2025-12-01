Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shares extremely odd first post after dad’s LSU hire
Lane Kiffin is bolting the Ole Miss Rebels for the LSU Tigers. Is his daughter Landry about to do the same? She did have an odd first social media post following her dad’s big announcement.
Landry, 20, who is (was?) a student at Ole Miss, was the reason dad stayed to coach the team back in 2022 when the Auburn Tigers came calling. She’s been a game-day staple the last couple of seasons like her all-white matching look with mom Layla Kiffin at the season opener, and her Rebels red fit for the big Georgia Bulldogs game shown below.
She caused a big stir, however, when she and LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks hard launched their relationship the week he was playing Ole Miss. She also skipped her dad’s games this season in favor of her boyfriend’s and rocked fits like her white-tiger look at Alabama, and then a custom Weeks LSU shirt with his sister.
Last week, she was even spotted at an LSU booster club meeting, which was a big clue to dad’s decision.
While all the drama was happening back in Oxford, Mississippi, Landry was partying all weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, for a best friend’s birthday doing TikTok dances. She even missed the Egg Bowl and her brother Knox’s high high school football playoff game.
In her first post on TikTok after the news was announced and her dad boarded a private jet out of Mississippi, she posted a “wet willy challenge” video from Nashville.
She first announced they were doing it:
And then showed her friend actually doing it:
She’s definitely avoiding anything LSU at the moment.
Her boyfriend Weeks certainly isn’t, trolling Ole Miss with an immature post (see above link), and then this one feeding into the media frenzy.
Given her relationship with him and all we’ve seen lately with her family, it won’t be any surprise to see Landry transfer — if she hasn’t already — and only rooting on LSU next season.
