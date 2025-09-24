How Landry Kiffin made dad Lane cry to convince him to stay at Ole Miss
While Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry’s dating life is a big topic of conversation this week, she’s also the reason he’s still the coach for the Ole Miss Rebels. She revealed just how she got him to stay in the ESPN documentary “The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin” that premieres tonight, September 24.
Landry, who goes to school at the University of Mississippi, has been her dad’s No. 1 fan from her awesomely sweet gift for his 100th win, to her sharing a special moment with him after a big win.
She’s also quite the game-day fit queen like her all-white look for the first game in Mississippi where she also posed with mom Layla Kiffin, with whom Lane recently reconciled with after being divorced in 2016.
The 20-year-old Landry went viral for more than her fits this week as she hard launched her relationship with LSU Tigers star linebacker Whit Weeks, who also happens to be who dad and the Rebels are playing against this week.
Lane insisted Landry’s loyalties will lie with Ole Miss for Saturday’s showdown between No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 4 LSU.
Her loyalties shouldn’t even be questioned anyway as she is the reason he’s stayed to coach at the school and turned down the Auburn Tigers in 2022. Landry had just started at the school and didn’t want her dad to leave. Here’s how she did it that made her dad cry:
“Me and my friends we made this slideshow … that we knew he’d find sad and really just rethink his decision. … After that, he told us he was gonna stay. So, it worked!”
You can scroll through for more of what she said along with Lane:
At the time Lane and his ex Layla were not back together. They share three kids in Landry, daughter Presley, 18, who is playing volleyball as a freshman for the USC Trojans, and son Knox, 16, who moved with mom to Oxford and is playing quarterback at Oxford High where he scored his first touchdown and hit the Shedeur Sanders celebration.
Now, Lane has his family back and game days are all about the Kiffins on and off the field.
Things are good for Lane at Ole Miss, and it’s thanks to Landry.
