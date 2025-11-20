Lane Kiffin oddly posts daughter Landry’s bff’s ‘hotter’ birthday video at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin continues to keep his decision on his college football coaching future tight-lipped. With all eyes on his social media, his latest posts — that had nothing to do with football — involving Landry Kiffin’s best friend’s birthday defintiely raised some eyebrows.
The Ole Miss Rebels coach and the team have a bye week before the big Egg Bowl vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 28 and he denied the school has given him an ultimatum on deciding if he’s staying or taking the Florida Gators or LSU Tigers job by then.
While fans are hanging onto everything he does looking for clues, Lane has tortured them with posts like reacting to Landry’s sorority formal dress photo, and was seen acting like a “12 year old” in his daughter’s TikTok.
On Thursday, Landry posted her best friend Kenzie for her birthday with the “older wiser hotter” sign hanging behind her.
Lane would post out on his social media the video of Kenzie from that photo on X.
And then on his Instagram Storeis where he dropped the Ole Miss red and blue colored heart ❤️💙emojis on it.
It felt a little odd with her birthday look and the sign for him to post like that, but that’s nothing new to Lane Kiffin.
No doubt Kenzie and Landry are close and therefore Lane knows her well, but with all eyes on his social media right now, it was a bit strange.
But that’s just Lane Kiffin being Lane Kiffin: Always throwing us all off like a defense he’s attacking on the football field.
