Lane Kiffin oddly posts daughter Landry’s bff’s ‘hotter’ birthday video at Ole Miss

A lot of eyes are on the coach’s social media accounts right now and his latest one involving his daughter’s best friend is a bit strange.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin continues to keep his decision on his college football coaching future tight-lipped. With all eyes on his social media, his latest posts — that had nothing to do with football — involving Landry Kiffin’s best friend’s birthday defintiely raised some eyebrows.

The Ole Miss Rebels coach and the team have a bye week before the big Egg Bowl vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 28 and he denied the school has given him an ultimatum on deciding if he’s staying or taking the Florida Gators or LSU Tigers job by then.

While fans are hanging onto everything he does looking for clues, Lane has tortured them with posts like reacting to Landry’s sorority formal dress photo, and was seen acting like a “12 year old” in his daughter’s TikTok.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU, Florida drama

Lane Kiffin and daughter Landry are super close like this game-day photo for Ole Miss shows. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Landry posted her best friend Kenzie for her birthday with the “older wiser hotter” sign hanging behind her.

Landry Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Why Lane Kiffin's wife Layla may have final decision between Ole Miss, LSU, Florida

Lane would post out on his social media the video of Kenzie from that photo on X.

And then on his Instagram Storeis where he dropped the Ole Miss red and blue colored heart ❤️💙emojis on it.

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

It felt a little odd with her birthday look and the sign for him to post like that, but that’s nothing new to Lane Kiffin.

No doubt Kenzie and Landry are close and therefore Lane knows her well, but with all eyes on his social media right now, it was a bit strange.

But that’s just Lane Kiffin being Lane Kiffin: Always throwing us all off like a defense he’s attacking on the football field.

Lane and Landry at LAX Airport — the spot USC fired him at. / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

