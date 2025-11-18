The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Landry Kiffin makes fun of 'troll' Lane with dad doing Ole Miss 'ultimatum' dance

The coach’s oldest daughter posts a TikTok video calling out her dad acting like he’s “12 years old.”

Matt Ryan

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Drama always seems to follow Lane Kiffin wherever he goes whether bad or good. Amid the coaching rumors as the current Ole Miss Rebels coach is being pursued by the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers, his daughter Landry Kiffin did a TikTok of him acting like “a 12-year-old boy.”

The 50-year-old coach has the Rebels at 10-1 and primed for a run in the College Football Playoff with the regular season ending with the Egg Bowl vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 28 — the same day the team just gave him an “ultimatum” to decide on his coaching future.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin tortures Ole Miss fans reacting to daughter Landry's sorority ball photo

His family was just flown on a private jet to both Florida and LSU for visits as fans are glued to the coaching soap opera.

RELATED: Landry Kiffin posts Ole Miss 'best time' with dad Lane to LSU, Florida heating up

Amid all the chaos, Lane’s family seems focused on enjoying their time in Mississippi. His son Knox, 16, just won a playoff game for the Oxford High Chargers and was seen posing with sister Landry and mom Layla after.

Layla and Landry with Knox
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Layla also just posted her head-turning fit at the Ole Miss-Florida game, while Landry stunned in her Rebels-red look and enjoyed her sorority formal dancing in her Ole Miss-blue dress.

RELATED: Why Lane Kiffin's wife Layla may have final decision between Ole Miss, LSU, Florida

In her latest TikTok post, Landry recorded Lane acting silly and she wrote on it, “convinced my dad is a 12 year old boy stuck in an adult body.” Her caption on the post said, “such a troll #fyp #dadjokes”.

In the video Lane can be seen doing a “6-7” and goofing around.

Lane Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok
Lane Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

That’s just Lane being Lane. He’s likely enjoying all this attention during a bye week.

Two teams will no doubt be disappointed with his decision, but he’s going to do it on his terms the way he wants to even if he’s acting like a 12 year old through it all.

Just look at his latest post on Tuesday about “what to do next?”

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships