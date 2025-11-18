Landry Kiffin makes fun of 'troll' Lane with dad doing Ole Miss 'ultimatum' dance
Drama always seems to follow Lane Kiffin wherever he goes whether bad or good. Amid the coaching rumors as the current Ole Miss Rebels coach is being pursued by the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers, his daughter Landry Kiffin did a TikTok of him acting like “a 12-year-old boy.”
The 50-year-old coach has the Rebels at 10-1 and primed for a run in the College Football Playoff with the regular season ending with the Egg Bowl vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 28 — the same day the team just gave him an “ultimatum” to decide on his coaching future.
His family was just flown on a private jet to both Florida and LSU for visits as fans are glued to the coaching soap opera.
Amid all the chaos, Lane’s family seems focused on enjoying their time in Mississippi. His son Knox, 16, just won a playoff game for the Oxford High Chargers and was seen posing with sister Landry and mom Layla after.
Layla also just posted her head-turning fit at the Ole Miss-Florida game, while Landry stunned in her Rebels-red look and enjoyed her sorority formal dancing in her Ole Miss-blue dress.
In her latest TikTok post, Landry recorded Lane acting silly and she wrote on it, “convinced my dad is a 12 year old boy stuck in an adult body.” Her caption on the post said, “such a troll #fyp #dadjokes”.
In the video Lane can be seen doing a “6-7” and goofing around.
That’s just Lane being Lane. He’s likely enjoying all this attention during a bye week.
Two teams will no doubt be disappointed with his decision, but he’s going to do it on his terms the way he wants to even if he’s acting like a 12 year old through it all.
Just look at his latest post on Tuesday about “what to do next?”
