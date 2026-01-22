Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Landry Causes Stir in Ole Miss Color Fit For Girls Night Out

Lane Kiffin burned Ole Miss Rebels fans when he made the decision to head to the LSU Tigers before the College Football Playoff. His daughter Landry, who was a game-day hit for the Rebels, has also been in the spotlight. Her latest Ole Miss color fit certainly caused a stir as well.

Lane was at Ole Miss for six seasons and led the team to its best one ever this past year. He even stayed vs. taking the Auburn Tigers jobs back in 2022 because daughter Landry convinced him to.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry was a star crushing Ole Miss fits on game days like her whiteout look posing with mom Layla in victory this season, and this Rebels red stunner.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

She’s dating dad’s star LSU linebacker

She really caused waves in Oxford, Mississippi, this past season, however, when she hard launched her relationship with star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks the week he played dad’s Ole Miss team.

Landry Kiffin and boyfriend Whit Weeks | Whit Weeks/Instagram

She also was seen at LSU games instead of Ole Miss rocking Tigers fits like the one below.

Landry Kiffin (right) | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

After Lane accepted the job she shockingly dissed took a shot at angry Ole Miss fans. Landry also attended his LSU press conference and stunned in her bold look with mom Layla once again.

Landry crushes Ole Miss color top

It’s unclear if she transferred to LSU to be close to dad and Whit, but in her latest TikTok post Landry rocked an Ole Miss color on a girls night out with friends.

Landry Kiffin | Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry Kiffin (right) and friend | Landry Kiffin/TikTok

It should be noted she also celebrated her 21st birthday back in Oxford where dad snuck back into town.

Landry no doubt has a closet full of Ole Miss color clothes — among a lot more with her crazy shopping sprees — but it’s just another example of the Kiffins causing a stir whether intentional or not.

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

