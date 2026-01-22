Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Landry Causes Stir in Ole Miss Color Fit For Girls Night Out
Lane Kiffin burned Ole Miss Rebels fans when he made the decision to head to the LSU Tigers before the College Football Playoff. His daughter Landry, who was a game-day hit for the Rebels, has also been in the spotlight. Her latest Ole Miss color fit certainly caused a stir as well.
Lane was at Ole Miss for six seasons and led the team to its best one ever this past year. He even stayed vs. taking the Auburn Tigers jobs back in 2022 because daughter Landry convinced him to.
Landry was a star crushing Ole Miss fits on game days like her whiteout look posing with mom Layla in victory this season, and this Rebels red stunner.
She’s dating dad’s star LSU linebacker
She really caused waves in Oxford, Mississippi, this past season, however, when she hard launched her relationship with star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks the week he played dad’s Ole Miss team.
She also was seen at LSU games instead of Ole Miss rocking Tigers fits like the one below.
After Lane accepted the job she shockingly dissed took a shot at angry Ole Miss fans. Landry also attended his LSU press conference and stunned in her bold look with mom Layla once again.
Landry crushes Ole Miss color top
It’s unclear if she transferred to LSU to be close to dad and Whit, but in her latest TikTok post Landry rocked an Ole Miss color on a girls night out with friends.
It should be noted she also celebrated her 21st birthday back in Oxford where dad snuck back into town.
Landry no doubt has a closet full of Ole Miss color clothes — among a lot more with her crazy shopping sprees — but it’s just another example of the Kiffins causing a stir whether intentional or not.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.