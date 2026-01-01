Whit Weeks makes LSU college decision with Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry on vacation

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers got some New Year’s fireworks on Thursday from his daughter Landry’s boyfriend Whit Weeks.

Weeks and Landry caused a stir in the middle of the season when they hard launched their relationship the week the star LSU linebacker was playing Landry’s dad and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The junior Weeks would unfortunately miss multiple games this season with an ankle injury after losing that one to Ole Miss, including the Texas Bowl loss to the Houston Cougars.

After the season ended, Weeks and Landry jetted off to the Bahamas for New Year’s where she rocked her swimsuit, and the two were seen having fun.

Now that Lane has left to coach said LSU, Weeks isn’t just family, he’s decided he’s going to play for Lane and the Tigers for one more season in announcement he made while on the vacation.

“College is too much fun to leave, and there is no better place in the country to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana. All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold. See you in September 🐅”

Was this the moment he announced his plans that Landry captured?

It may make for some awkward family dinners if he doesn’t play well. No doubt it’s going to be a fun season with the Kiffins and Weeks around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

