Lane Kiffin reacts to former Ole Miss team stunning Georgia in CFP Sugar Bowl

The Ole Miss Rebels shocked the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl, 39-34, to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals. They did without coach Lane Kiffin, who reacted to his former team’s win from afar.

Kiffin left Ole Miss for the LSU Tigers job at the end of November after the team finished with its best regular season ever as 11-1 with the only loss to the same Georgia team when Kiffin was coaching.

Kiffin couldn’t beat Georgia earlier this season. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Now, the team has won its first two playoff games and has a date with the Miami Hurricanes at the Fiesta Bowl on January 8.

Kiffin was in Louisiana, but at an LSU women’s basketball game in Baton Rouge instead with coach Kim Mulkey.

LSU Is The Place To Be pic.twitter.com/a4MaBn6YeC — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) January 2, 2026

Unlike last time when he had an obnoxious tweet before the Ole Miss game in the first round followed by a big-time troll on social media for LSU’s bowl game, Kiffin showed some Mississippi pride with the state flag emoji after the game.

🇹🇹 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 2, 2026

He’d add this post shortly after the first congratulating the team:

What a great finish!!! So much fun!! Only two more to go ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ 🇹🇹 🪄 🏆 #BTA pic.twitter.com/axTTTHP5pO — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 2, 2026

The team is proving they can win without their coach and is now two wins away from a national championship. Can you imagine the burn that would be for Kiffin after he left them high and dry right before the playoffs?

The joke could be on Kiffin if Ole Miss wins a national championship. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

