Lane Kiffin’s son Knox has surprising answer about playing for his Ole Miss HC dad

The class of 2028 quarterback and son of the Rebels head coach has some offers from colleges already.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) and his son Knox Kiffin during warm ups prior to a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) and his son Knox Kiffin during warm ups prior to a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin has hinted in the past about possibly recruiting son Knox Kiffin to his Ole Miss Rebels. The 16-year-old high school quarterback just set the record straight about playing for his college football coach father.

Knox was a quarterback at Palos Verdes in Southern California before transferring to be with dad in Oxford, Mississippi. The class of 2028 quarterback is a backup for the Oxford High School Chargers and just scored his first touchdown and hit the Shedeur Sanders watch celebration that the Cleveland Browns quarterback reposted.

Mom Layla Kiffin, who reconciled with Lane, has also shown off Knox playing football on her Instagram account.

Layla even surprisingly wore an Oxford High jersey during the big game-day for Ole Miss vs. the LSU Tigers.

After the win over LSU, Knox was seen dancing for joy with sister Landry Kiffin, 20.

Knox is all about his dad and loves hanging with him for father-son bonding time as seen on their fishing trips.

He also loves football and took part in an SEC football camp over the summer where he pretended to be his dad at a press conference.

It’s all not enough to get him to go to Ole Miss, however. When asked if he wanted to go play for Lane, he had a surprising reply: “I’m definitely not going to play for my dad. I want to do my own stuff.”

So there you have it Ole Miss fans: There will be no Kiffin playing quarterback on the team.

Maybe he will go to the Tennessee Volunteers, after all he was named Knox after Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was born when his dad coached there before bolting to the USC Trojans. Or maybe he goes to said USC where sister Presley, 18, plays volleyball at. He seems to like the Georgia Bulldogs, too.

The unranked sophomore has a ways to go before picking a school but he does have four offers already: SMU, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State, and Mississippi College.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

