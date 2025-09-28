The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Landry Kiffin does dance, gives dad big hug after Ole Miss upsets bf Whit Weeks’ LSU

After a crazy week with the Ole Miss coach’s daughter making headlines with her LSU boyfriend, she was all about the Rebels when it mattered.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin’s loyalties to dad Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this week, but after the big win over the LSU Tigers, she showed exactly where her heart lies.

The 20-year-old daughter of the football coach caused a stir this week when she went viral for hard launching her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks the week of the game. She even drove 5 hours to go visit him.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry with Whit Weeks / Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Landry is an Ole Miss student herself and always rocking the Rebels looks on game-day like her white-out look posing with mom Layla Kiffin for the home opener, and last week’s Rebels-black shorts and top. On Saturday, though, she made a TikTok wearing an LSU shirt and then had on a custom No. 40 minidress for Weeks.

After all that, Landry altered her LSU fit while posing with dad on the field before kickoff.

And then after No. 13 Ole Miss upset No. 4 LSU in Oxford, Mississippi, 24-19, Landry clearly showed she’s all Ole Miss all the way with a happy dance with her 16-year-old brother Knox Kiffin and then shared a hug with dad.

It was a crazy week in the Kiffin household, but in the end it all worked out and all were happy on Saturday.

Landry and Lane
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

