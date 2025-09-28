Landry Kiffin does dance, gives dad big hug after Ole Miss upsets bf Whit Weeks’ LSU
Landry Kiffin’s loyalties to dad Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this week, but after the big win over the LSU Tigers, she showed exactly where her heart lies.
The 20-year-old daughter of the football coach caused a stir this week when she went viral for hard launching her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks the week of the game. She even drove 5 hours to go visit him.
Landry is an Ole Miss student herself and always rocking the Rebels looks on game-day like her white-out look posing with mom Layla Kiffin for the home opener, and last week’s Rebels-black shorts and top. On Saturday, though, she made a TikTok wearing an LSU shirt and then had on a custom No. 40 minidress for Weeks.
After all that, Landry altered her LSU fit while posing with dad on the field before kickoff.
And then after No. 13 Ole Miss upset No. 4 LSU in Oxford, Mississippi, 24-19, Landry clearly showed she’s all Ole Miss all the way with a happy dance with her 16-year-old brother Knox Kiffin and then shared a hug with dad.
It was a crazy week in the Kiffin household, but in the end it all worked out and all were happy on Saturday.
