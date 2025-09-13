Shedeur Sanders reposts Lane Kiffin's son Knox doing his TD celebration
Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders may not be celebrating any touchdowns this season as a rookie third-string quarterback, but others have adopted his signature celebration including Lane Kiffin’s high school son Knox Kiffin.
Knox, 16, transferred from Palos Verdes High School in California to be with dad Lane Kiffin in Oxford, Mississippi, after the Ole Miss Rebels coach reconciled with his wife and Knox’s mom Layla Kiffin after divorcing in 2016. Knox now plays for Oxford High on a team that is now 3-0 on the season.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry, wife Layla stun side-by-side for Ole Miss celebration
He’s a junior quarterback that went to SEC football camp this offseason at Alabama where he pretended to be dad at the podium in a press conference, and dad has hinted to possibly be recruiting him to Ole Miss. Lane had to love what he saw on this run where Knox hit the Shedeur wrist celly.
Sanders took notice and reposted it on his Instagram as well.
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin posts love note to wife Layla after blowout win
Sanders, who is also the son of a college coach with his dad Colorado Buffaloes’ Deion Sanders, made the celebration famous at Colorado where he’d flex his wrist to show he’s a baller and to signify it’s his time today.
It’s become a viral phenomenon with people just hitting the Shedeur anywhere.
Good for Knox. It’s good to see him enjoying himself.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit