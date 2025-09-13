The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders reposts Lane Kiffin's son Knox doing his TD celebration

Knox Kiffin now plays near his dad at Ole Miss, and the teenager paid homage to the Cleveland Browns with his TD celebration.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin gestures during the fourth quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin gestures during the fourth quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders may not be celebrating any touchdowns this season as a rookie third-string quarterback, but others have adopted his signature celebration including Lane Kiffin’s high school son Knox Kiffin.

Knox, 16, transferred from Palos Verdes High School in California to be with dad Lane Kiffin in Oxford, Mississippi, after the Ole Miss Rebels coach reconciled with his wife and Knox’s mom Layla Kiffin after divorcing in 2016. Knox now plays for Oxford High on a team that is now 3-0 on the season.

Knox Kiffin
Layla Kiffin/Instagram

He’s a junior quarterback that went to SEC football camp this offseason at Alabama where he pretended to be dad at the podium in a press conference, and dad has hinted to possibly be recruiting him to Ole Miss. Lane had to love what he saw on this run where Knox hit the Shedeur wrist celly.

Sanders took notice and reposted it on his Instagram as well.

Knox Kiffin
Shedeur Sanders/Instagram

Sanders, who is also the son of a college coach with his dad Colorado Buffaloes’ Deion Sanders, made the celebration famous at Colorado where he’d flex his wrist to show he’s a baller and to signify it’s his time today.

It’s become a viral phenomenon with people just hitting the Shedeur anywhere.

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur fans in Cleveland as he drove by / Shedeur Sanders/Instagram

Good for Knox. It’s good to see him enjoying himself.

Knox Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

