Savannah James and LeBron have giddy reactions for son Bryce’s big HS game

LeBron and Savannah’s youngest son is headed to play for a California state basketball championship with Sierra Canyon High School.

Matt Ryan

Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School.
Sierra Canyon’s Bryce James (5), the son of NBA player LeBron James, stands with his teammates by the bench before the game between Sierra Canyon and Bartlett High School. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LeBron’s youngest son Bryce James will have a chance to bring home another championship under the James family name.

Bryce, 17, and Sierra Canyon High School defeated Redondo Beach High School in a close game on Tuesday night to win the Southern Regional Championships and send the school to its first CIF State final berth since 2020 (the team didn't play, however, due to COVID).

While Bryce isn’t the biggest star in terms of his stats on the team, he is by name and with recent news about a crazy gesture led by his dad and Nike. He did explode for 15 points in his first start during the playoff run where mom Savannah James bragged about that as much as LeBron’s 50K points.

Both dad and mom were extremely proud parents after the team punched its ticket to Sacramento, California, and will play on Friday, March 14, for all the marbles vs. Stockton Lincoln High School. LeBron first posted a picture of Bryce holding the CIF Regional trophy.

Bryce James
LeBron James/Instagram

He then shared Bryce on the court:

Bryce James
LeBron/Instagram

As well as his reaction: 🤜🏾 that 🎟️ to the 🛳️❕❕❕LFG 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️.”

Bryce James
LeBron James/Instagram

Mom Savannah also was overjoyed and posted, “We goin to the ship!!!” with clapping hand emojis.

Bryce James
Savannah James/Instagram

Dad brought a title to the Lakers, and Bronny hopes to bring the first high school championship in California home. Brother Bronny played for Sierra Canyon but never won state. LeBron, of course, won three state titles during his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, as well as one national championship.

With the Los Angeles Lakers off, and LeBron out anyway with a groin strain, no doubt dad and mom join their future Arizona Wildcats son Bryce for his big game on Friday.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

