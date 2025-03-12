Savannah James and LeBron have giddy reactions for son Bryce’s big HS game
LeBron’s youngest son Bryce James will have a chance to bring home another championship under the James family name.
Bryce, 17, and Sierra Canyon High School defeated Redondo Beach High School in a close game on Tuesday night to win the Southern Regional Championships and send the school to its first CIF State final berth since 2020 (the team didn't play, however, due to COVID).
While Bryce isn’t the biggest star in terms of his stats on the team, he is by name and with recent news about a crazy gesture led by his dad and Nike. He did explode for 15 points in his first start during the playoff run where mom Savannah James bragged about that as much as LeBron’s 50K points.
Bronny James, gf Parker Whitfield attend Bryce's HS playoff game with LeBron
Both dad and mom were extremely proud parents after the team punched its ticket to Sacramento, California, and will play on Friday, March 14, for all the marbles vs. Stockton Lincoln High School. LeBron first posted a picture of Bryce holding the CIF Regional trophy.
He then shared Bryce on the court:
As well as his reaction: 🤜🏾 that 🎟️ to the 🛳️❕❕❕LFG 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️.”
LeBron's wife Savannah James shows love for all three kids in sweetest way
Mom Savannah also was overjoyed and posted, “We goin to the ship!!!” with clapping hand emojis.
Dad brought a title to the Lakers, and Bronny hopes to bring the first high school championship in California home. Brother Bronny played for Sierra Canyon but never won state. LeBron, of course, won three state titles during his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio, as well as one national championship.
With the Los Angeles Lakers off, and LeBron out anyway with a groin strain, no doubt dad and mom join their future Arizona Wildcats son Bryce for his big game on Friday.
