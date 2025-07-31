LeBron James previews close look at sick new Nike sneakers before hitting golf course
LeBron dropped some fire kicks during the NBA season, and just previewed the highly anticipated Nike LeBron 23s.
The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star has had quite the offseason from drama with the team and being spotted with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic’s agent on a superyacht, to a reported possible rival league to the NBA with his business partner Maverick Carter, to escalating his Drake beef with wife Savannah James involved, to dancing at a Bad Bunny concert and getting rowdy with on-court rival Draymond Green.
While LeBron’s been doing it up, he’s even been trying golf again with his post from the course on Thursday morning.
Before that, he showed off a close look at his new signature Nikes on his IG Stories. The kicks are set to release sometime over the holidays.
The 40-year-old wore his son’s “Bryce World” LeBron 22 editions on the night of his historic 50k point. He also rocked daughter “Zhuri” editon 22s in a Lakers playoff game.
No doubt, fans can’t wait to see the whole shoe and get ahold of a pair.
For now, it’s back to golf for King James.
