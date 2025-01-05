Cavaliers Give Shout Out to LiAngelo Ball New Rap Song
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a surprising season. Pundits expected them to be good, but no one expected them to be the top team in the Eastern Conference. They hold a 4.5-game lead over Celtics for the number-one seed in the East. Simply put they have been playing some good ball.
LiAngelo Ball is the only ball brother who was not good enough to play in the NBA. He did play for UCLA but played in just one game. He was suspended indefinitely after stealing some sunglasses while in China for an overseas exhibition and decided to withdraw from the university.
Ball has tried to play overseas in the last few years but has had little success. His basketball career is likely over. He has decided to turn his attention to a rap career. While his two other brothers continue to play in the NBA, LiAngelo Ball has to try to figure out a way to make a living doing something else.
So what do the Cavs and Ball have in common? Following a win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Cavs decided to play Ball's new song in the locker room. The song, named "Tweaker", was blaring through the speakers after increasing their lead in the East.
While Ball may not have had the basketball career that he was hoping for, perhaps he can become a rapper that some NBA players like. If the Cavs gave it their endorsement, perhaps that will be enough for the general public to give it a listen and see what else he can do.
As far as basketball is concerned, the Cavs continue to win a bunch of games. They have just four losses all season. As the trade deadline approaches, they are one of the few teams in the league that might not be looking to make a move. Their team is plenty good enough.
It's not likely that Ball will ever get another chance to play high-level basketball again, it's nice to see him have some sort of success. The Ball family has a lot haters because of Lavar Ball acting like a clown, but that has subsided over the last few years as his kids have gotten older.
Lonzo Ball has finally returned to basketball after missing the better part of the last three seasons due to a knee injury. LaMelo Ball has made an All-Star team but is trying to lead the Hornets to some big wins in the future.
More Ball Around news: G League Standout Agrees to Deal With Eastern Conference Contender
Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki to Anchor NBA Coverage on New Amazon Show