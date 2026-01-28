41-Year-Old Lindsey Vonn Turns Heads in Ski-Resort Bikini Before Winter Olympics

U.S. downhill skier Lindsey Vonn will be one of the biggest names to watch at the 2026 Witner Olympics. The 41-year-old is turning heads beforehand, though, with some bikini pictures.

Vonn qualified for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games, which will mark her fifth Olympics for the gold medalist. She had been retired for five years until her 2024 comeback started her journey to Italy.

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn shows off abs revealing inspirational hidden tiny new tattoo

41-year old Lindsey Vonn has qualified for her FIFTH Olympic Games in the downhill discipline.



Vonn ended a five-year retirement in November 2024 to pursue her Olympic return. pic.twitter.com/lKBqdS4FP1 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 23, 2025

She’ll now go for a second Olympic gold with the one she won back in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver as the first woman ever to win the downhill event.

It would be quite the Cinderella story.

RELATED: 5-foot Sunisa Lee looks tiny beside Olympic champ twin Lindsey Vonn in jarring photo

She was retired for five years before announcing her comeback in November of 2024. Since then, she’s been not only working hard in a skintight workout fit, but also baring it all on the beach with her model looks, and flexing some silky lingerie.

Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lindsey Vonn on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vonn stuns in bikini photos in ski resort

Before Opening Ceremony on February 6, Vonn took a winter dip in a heated pool in The Wiesergut hotel in the Austrian Alpine town of Saalbach-Hinterglemm and showed off how in shape she is ahead of the Games.

Lindsey Vonn flaunts bikini bod ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics https://t.co/5s2WDbHby3 pic.twitter.com/FVI9MOqpIV — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2026

Vonn has shown she can compete at her age when she recently broke down in tears after winning a World Cup race.

She’s no doubt already won just being able to compete again in Italy. It’s going to be fun in a couple of weeks to watch the American ski sensation back at it.

For now, all eyes were on her bikini pictures and the incredible shape she’s in before representing America.

Oct 28, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Lindsey Vonn poses for a photo during the U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in preparation for the 2026 Milan Olympic Winter Games at Javits Center. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama