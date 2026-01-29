Lindsey Vonn Shows Off ‘Snow White’ Fur Ski Fit Chilling Before Winter Olympics
Lindsey Vonn will be one of the biggest names to follow at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. She’s certainly turning heads before the Milano Cortina Games even begin.
The 41-year-old Vonn is on a remarkable comeback after qualifying for the Olympics after taking five years off from the sport.
RELATED: 41-Year-Old Lindsey Vonn Turns Heads in Ski-Resort Bikini Before Winter Olympics
This will mark her fifth Olympics for the gold medalist who began her comeback in 2024. She’ll now go for a second Olympic gold with the one she won back in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver as the first woman ever to win the downhill event.
While she’s been making headlines for her skiing again, she’s still crushing looks like ina skintight workout fit, and baring it all on the beach with her model looks, and flexing some silky lingerie.
Just on Wednesday, she went viral for her bikini photos (see first related) while at a ski resort hotel in the Austrian Alps.
RELATED: Lindsey Vonn shows off abs revealing inspirational hidden tiny new tattoo
Now, it’s her snow-white furry fit selfies she posted on Instagram that’s the talk.
She’s still got it.
Vonn has also shown she can compete at her age when she recently broke down in tears after winning a World Cup race.
She’s no doubt already won just being making it on Team USA for another run at it.
Until the Games begin, she’s already winning off the slopes as well.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.