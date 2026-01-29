Lindsey Vonn Shows Off ‘Snow White’ Fur Ski Fit Chilling Before Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn will be one of the biggest names to follow at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. She’s certainly turning heads before the Milano Cortina Games even begin.

The 41-year-old Vonn is on a remarkable comeback after qualifying for the Olympics after taking five years off from the sport.

Jan 10, 2026; Zauchensee, AUSTRIA; Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates on the podium after winning the women's downhill alpine skiing race in the FIS World Cup at Zauchensee. | Leonhard Foeger/Reuters via Imagn Images

This will mark her fifth Olympics for the gold medalist who began her comeback in 2024. She’ll now go for a second Olympic gold with the one she won back in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver as the first woman ever to win the downhill event.

Lindsey Vonn of the United States during the women's downhill alpine skiing race in the FIS World Cup at Zauchensee. | Gintare Karpaviciute/Reuters via Imagn Images

While she’s been making headlines for her skiing again, she’s still crushing looks like ina skintight workout fit, and baring it all on the beach with her model looks, and flexing some silky lingerie.

Just on Wednesday, she went viral for her bikini photos (see first related) while at a ski resort hotel in the Austrian Alps.

Now, it’s her snow-white furry fit selfies she posted on Instagram that’s the talk.

Lindsey Vonn | Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Lindsey Vonn | Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

She’s still got it.

Vonn has also shown she can compete at her age when she recently broke down in tears after winning a World Cup race.

She’s no doubt already won just being making it on Team USA for another run at it.

Until the Games begin, she’s already winning off the slopes as well.

Lindsey Vonn poses for a photo during the U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in preparation for the 2026 Milan Olympic Winter Games at Javits Center. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

