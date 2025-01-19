Lions HC Dan Campbell receives child’s heartwarming painting after brutal loss
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions dream season ended in a nightmare in Saturday night’s divisional playoff loss to the Washington Commanders. His wife Holly Campbell is doing her best to try and cheer him up with the help of an adorable gesture from a kid.
Holly herself posted a heartbroken message for her husband and fans the day after the crushing loss. Dan himself took it really hard after the game.
“This isn’t the time to talk about what a great year we had and all the wins,” Dan said. “We’re here to get to the show and we fell short. That hurts.”
This was supposed to be their year to reach the Super Bowl with the No. 1 seed in the NFC and all roads going through Ford Field in Detroit, but then it wasn’t. Holly continued to try and ease the pain on Sunday by sharing a painting a little Charlie made for the head coach.
How adorable is that with the Detroit colored heart! What a nice gesture by Charlie.
It will take time for the coach, the team, the city, the fans all to heal, but moments like these are what sports are all about: bringing everyone together. Thank you Charlie for your drawing and Holly for sharing.
