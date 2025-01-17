Dan Campbell’s wife Holly slays in furry ‘Game of Thrones’ fit before Lions game
With one of the biggest games in Detroit Lions history looming Saturday night at Ford Field, head coach Dan Campbell’s wife Holly brought the Game of Thrones mentality to her latest fit hit.
Holly recently went viral at the last Lions game in the big win over the Minnesota Vikings when she wore a unique, all-black look, as well as dancing and grooving with daughter Piper.
While Dan brings his big personality to the sidelines of games, Holly brings his viral moments to life on her social media like showing off what his hair looks like underneath his hat, or revealing his surprisingly small truck, or sharing how much sleep the coach actually got after a big win.
Before the divisional game against the Washington Commanders, Holly dropped a stunning furry fit set to the hit HBO show Game of Thrones theme song on Instagram while she walked through the snow.
She certainly slayed that look. Call her Holly Snow from her on out. That’s quite the spoils in jewelry, too, from the queen of Detroit.
Holly hopes Dan and the Lions will be sitting on the NFL’s “Iron Throne” after this year’s Super Bowl on February 9.
