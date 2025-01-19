Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife Holly’s heartbroken reaction, message after loss
This was supposed to be their year. The stage was set for the No. 1 Detroit Lions to finally get over the hump and make the Super Bowl. Ford Field was rocking and then the dream suddenly turned into a nightmare.
If the wake of a shocking 45-31 loss at home to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, head coach Dan Campbell and the team was left wondering what went so wrong?
It wasn’t supposed to happen this way. Dan even rocked the sick custom Metallica playoff boots, while his wife Holly slayed a Game of Thrones Queen of the North hype fit earlier in the week. It was supposed to be a win to set up the biggest game in Lions history with a chance to go to the big dance.
RELATED: Dan Campbell's wife Holly roasts him perfectly with sick Lions throwback jersey
Early Sunday morning Holly took to Instagram to let out her heartbroken thoughts. She posted, “It hurts. This season was a dream and nobody wanted it to end. We all wanted more. Detroit deserved more. We'll be back, better and stronger but today...it just hurts 💙 #.” She followed it up with a cold broken heart graphic.
With how hard Dan works with his little sleep and super Starbucks orders, no doubt he will get back to work to try and help the Lions get over the hump. They were so close last year after losing in the NFC Championship Game to the San Francisco 49ers and bounced back for a fantastic season. For now, the sting of the big loss will certainly hurt for a while for the Campbells, the team, and the fans.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida