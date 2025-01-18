Simone Biles surprises Georgia gymnastics with team photo after big W
Georgia gymnastics scored a big win in front of a soldout crowd at the Stegeman Coliseum on Friday, but there was one special guest in attendance. The GymDogs met the GOAT, when Simone Biles pulled up to enjoy the action.
Biles was sitting next to her husband, Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens, for the meet against Boise State.
The Olympic champion has a connection to Georgia because the GymDogs' co-head coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi has been Biles' personal coach for the past eight years.
When it was all said and done, UGA scored an impressive196.825-193.600 win over the visiting Broncos. Biles showed her support for the GymDogs by rocking a red pullover Georgia jacket in a selfie before the meet.
After the meet, Simone met with the team and posed for a team photo that head everyone grinning from ear to ear.
"She talked to us a little bit before we went out to warm up. It wasn't much, she's just a person, you know what I mean. It just felt good to have her in there, tell us we got it." junior Ja'Free Scott told the media of Biles after the meet.
Sophomore Lily Scott added, "It's an honor having her in here and our coaches were like, 'She's just a normal human. Don't put pressure on yourself because she's in the building. You guys know what to do. Stay in your bubble.' So I really focused on that and I did it."
Georgia sits at 2-2 on the season and is back on the road next week to take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville. The meet will start at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Florida is coming off of a close lose to Livvy Dunne and the LSU Tigers.
