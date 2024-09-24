Livvy Dunne bathwater requests had LSU gymnast baffled
Livvy Dunne is one of the biggest names and most recognizable faces in college sports. As one of the the top NIL earners in the country, Livvy gets plenty of attention with every move.
Her fame rose to the next level thanks to the power of social media, with over 10 million followers across all platforms.
Recently, Livvy stopped by fellow LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's Best of Both Worlds podcast to discuss some of the weird comments she receives on social media.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings
Livvy highlighted the type of weirdos she has shooting their shots in her DMs by revealing the strangest request she received is for her bathwater.
You read that right.
"Like, what has my life come to? I mean there's people begging for bathwater. It's kind of settled down at this point, but that was a crazy one I'll never forget," Livvy told Flau'jae.
"I kind of just spun it off into a joke. Like replying some out-of-pocket stuff back, which maybe I shouldn't have, but it was funny at the time."
In the past few weeks, the squad has gone on a retreat in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and has been working hard in the gym to prepare for the upcoming season.
LSU was also busy showing off their national championship rings.
The Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
It is Livvy's final year of eligibility.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Casual chic: Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game
Vs. sleek Gabby: Gabby Williams’ unreal high-slit, midriff WNBA playoff fit won the day
Anything but ordinary: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals shocking hidden talent
Ahhh: Livvy Dunne does tearjerker ‘love’ song routine for LSU gymnastics
Girl power: Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union bring it on in new selfie