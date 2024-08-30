Livvy Dunne reveals most famous people on phone not named Paul Skenes (VIDEO)
Livvy Dunne has found herself among the stars, as signified by her amazing summer break and her equally sizzling fits.
As she gears up for her fifth and final season as an LSU gymnast, Dunne is putting in the work as she hones her craft. All the while, she’s having fun while doing so, most recently posting about the brutal LSU Tigers gymnastics preseason workouts, still red in the face.
Dunne has been treating her followers to some video clips as she is in the preseason, which comes after the most awesome, fabulous summer. Over the past few months, Dunne embraced her superstar status, appearing on red carpets at the ESPYs or at the All-Star game with boyfriend Paul Skenes, and at parties, not to mention her stunning Parisian custom fit designed by NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk. And it appears she’s collected some numbers along the way.
When asked in a video — shared by the LSU gymnastics team’s social accounts on Wednesday — about the most famous person in her phone, Dunne had a laundry list of celebrities. Among her coveted list of contacts were Odell Beckham Jr., Alix Earle, Joe Burrow, Tyga, Jason Derulo, Post Malone, Suni Lee, Simone Biles, and of course, her boyfriend, the Pittsburgh Pirates flame-throwing rookie sensation Skenes.
As Dunne has evidently surrounded herself with A-listers, she is embracing the celebrity lifestyle.
Just last week, she took a private jet to support Skenes as the Pirates took on the Cincinnati Reds — and led in a 7-0 victory.
At the moment, Dunne is extra busy, as she is hard at work on preseason workouts. But soon, she may level up her superstar status, as her next big goal is to become a two-time national champion.
