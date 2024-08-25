Livvy Dunne chills in jeans, black crop top after private jet getaway (PHOTOS)
While Livvy Dunne is a huge supporter of her boyfriend Paul Skenes, the social media sizzler usually flies under the radar when she attends his games. (Luckily, she never dresses up like him wearing a creepy mustache.)
The Pittsburgh Pirates flame-throwing rookie had a dominant 7-0 victory against the Cincinnati Reds after showing signs of fatigue after the MLB All-Star Game. It also looks like the Pirates will start winding him down with their playoff chances kaput.
On her Instagram Story, the LSU gymnast shared that she was able to jet-set her way to the game on a private plane with her dog Roux, which flying pjs is starting to now become a regular occurrence for the brand empire builder.
Once at the game though, Dunne was super casual in a black crop top, loose-fitting jeans, and a camouflage coat.
Unfortunately for the influencer extraordinaire, it’s hard to go unnoticed, and per usual like at the All-Star Game, she was gracious in taking photos with some young fans.
Since the game, the LSU gymnast, returning for her final season with the reigning national champions, seems to be back on campus posting more photos of athleisure shorts and crop-top ensembles, and Roux, where she wrote, “i am obsessed with you.”
No matter the circumstance, Dunne always looks like she’s living her best life, even when she’s chilling.
