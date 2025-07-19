The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flexes private jet life with Paul Skenes concluding Hamptons vacation

The A-list athletes showed off their luxe lifestyle while flying back to Pittsburgh.

Michelle McGahan

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are flying the friendly skies — the fancy, A-list way.

The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast shared a series of Instagram Story posts of the couple's private jet trip from their vacation in the Hamptons and Montauk back to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Skenes is a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne dines on a private jet with boyfriend Paul Skenes in an Instagram Story posted in July 2025. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

"Back to the 'burgh," Dunne captioned one of the snapshots, which featured her dining on grapes and a platter of cheeses on the PJ. While the NIL icon may have left the sandy shores of the Hamptons behind, she still looked beachy glam on her trip back, donning a low-cut, knit maxi dress which she paired with sepia-toned sunnies.

In a separate picture, a sharply-dressed Skenes — who wore a crisp white, button-down shirt with his initials monogrammed on the cuff — held a champagne glass in his hand, which only served to emphasize the glamour of their air travel.

Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes dines on a private jet to Pittsburgh with girlfriend Livvy Dunne in July 2025. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

In addition to the fruit and cheese platter — and, as it appeared, perhaps a glass of champagne — the duo also feasted on a frozen treat: an ice cream sundae, one topped with Reese's Pieces, hot fudge, and chocolate sprinkles.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne posts a photo of an ice cream sundae while traveling from the Hamptons to Pittsburgh with Paul Skenes in July 2025. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne and Skenes have been living it up in the Hamptons this summer, with the pair — who met as students at LSU — celebrating the 4th of July in the ritzy seaside section of Long Island earlier this month.

