Livvy Dunne flexes private jet life with Paul Skenes concluding Hamptons vacation
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are flying the friendly skies — the fancy, A-list way.
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast shared a series of Instagram Story posts of the couple's private jet trip from their vacation in the Hamptons and Montauk back to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Skenes is a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes wealthy summer lifestyle in awesome Hamptons house
"Back to the 'burgh," Dunne captioned one of the snapshots, which featured her dining on grapes and a platter of cheeses on the PJ. While the NIL icon may have left the sandy shores of the Hamptons behind, she still looked beachy glam on her trip back, donning a low-cut, knit maxi dress which she paired with sepia-toned sunnies.
In a separate picture, a sharply-dressed Skenes — who wore a crisp white, button-down shirt with his initials monogrammed on the cuff — held a champagne glass in his hand, which only served to emphasize the glamour of their air travel.
RELATED: Paul Skenes rescues Livvy Dunne's wardrobe mishap on MLB All-Star Game red carpet
In addition to the fruit and cheese platter — and, as it appeared, perhaps a glass of champagne — the duo also feasted on a frozen treat: an ice cream sundae, one topped with Reese's Pieces, hot fudge, and chocolate sprinkles.
Dunne and Skenes have been living it up in the Hamptons this summer, with the pair — who met as students at LSU — celebrating the 4th of July in the ritzy seaside section of Long Island earlier this month.
