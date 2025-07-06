The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flexes wealthy summer lifestyle in awesome Hamptons house

The influencer, model, and former LSU gymnast is living the life in a summer trip to New York’s elite destination.

Former gymnast Livvy Dunne on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. May 03, 2025
Former gymnast Livvy Dunne on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. May 03, 2025 / Maggie Huber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne may be fresh off finishing her college athletics career, but she’s living the lifestyle of the rich and famous she built while there.

The 22-year-old model, influencer, and former LSU gymnast was an NIL queen while a Lady Tigers athlete, accumulating millions before “retiring” after five seasons. She’s since been all over the place from New York while walking the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit red carpet in a stunning dress, to doing “Rider Up” in a pink one at the Kentucky Oaks, to visiting her “future home” in Florida, to traveling all over with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes — who has his own wealth — while flying Dunne all over in a private jet.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in ‘red, white, & freckled’ bikini on Hamptons beach

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes/Instagram

For 4th of July weekend she set off some fireworks in her jean shorts fit while traveling from her hometown in New Jersey to the Hamptons where she changed into the patriotic bikini (see related link above), and then flexed the luxury life in a baller house.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne stands out in stunning black dress for NYC night out with sister, models

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

What a life Dunne has made for herself.

While she’s still a graduate student at LSU where she is studying Technology Management, for now, she’s enjoying summer cruising fits and living the life of the rich and famous.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

