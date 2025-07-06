Livvy Dunne flexes wealthy summer lifestyle in awesome Hamptons house
Livvy Dunne may be fresh off finishing her college athletics career, but she’s living the lifestyle of the rich and famous she built while there.
The 22-year-old model, influencer, and former LSU gymnast was an NIL queen while a Lady Tigers athlete, accumulating millions before “retiring” after five seasons. She’s since been all over the place from New York while walking the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit red carpet in a stunning dress, to doing “Rider Up” in a pink one at the Kentucky Oaks, to visiting her “future home” in Florida, to traveling all over with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes — who has his own wealth — while flying Dunne all over in a private jet.
For 4th of July weekend she set off some fireworks in her jean shorts fit while traveling from her hometown in New Jersey to the Hamptons where she changed into the patriotic bikini (see related link above), and then flexed the luxury life in a baller house.
What a life Dunne has made for herself.
While she’s still a graduate student at LSU where she is studying Technology Management, for now, she’s enjoying summer cruising fits and living the life of the rich and famous.
