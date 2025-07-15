The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paul Skenes rescues Livvy Dunne's wardrobe mishap on MLB All-Star Game red carpet

While Livvy Dunne stunned like usual in a backless blue dress, it was her Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star boyfriend that saved the day.

Matthew Graham

Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

As if Paul Skenes wasn't already a great boyfriend.

While the Pittsburgh Pirates flame-throwing ace is usually upstaged by his social media influencer girlfriend Livvy Dunne on a red carpet, the reigning Rookie of the Year played gentleman style hero after a wardrobe malfunction on the MLB All-Star Game arrivals procession.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

When the former LSU gymnastics NIL brand empire builder's fancy white heels came undone, the 6-foot-6 MLB First-Teamer was the perfect gentleman and leaned all the way down to fix it, and that's no joke in the grueling Atlanta heat. And who says chivalry is dead?

Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Paul Skenes, Olivia Dunne, Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

After her boyfriend's heroics, Dunne showed off the full backless number in a bathroom selfie, minus the insufferable high temperatures and humidity.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

And the front in case you were wondering...

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Skenes will be the starting pitcher for the National League for the second year in a row, quite an accomplishment for the 23 year old in only two seasons in the MLB.

Is there anything this man can't do?

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

