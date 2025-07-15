Paul Skenes rescues Livvy Dunne's wardrobe mishap on MLB All-Star Game red carpet
As if Paul Skenes wasn't already a great boyfriend.
While the Pittsburgh Pirates flame-throwing ace is usually upstaged by his social media influencer girlfriend Livvy Dunne on a red carpet, the reigning Rookie of the Year played gentleman style hero after a wardrobe malfunction on the MLB All-Star Game arrivals procession.
When the former LSU gymnastics NIL brand empire builder's fancy white heels came undone, the 6-foot-6 MLB First-Teamer was the perfect gentleman and leaned all the way down to fix it, and that's no joke in the grueling Atlanta heat. And who says chivalry is dead?
After her boyfriend's heroics, Dunne showed off the full backless number in a bathroom selfie, minus the insufferable high temperatures and humidity.
And the front in case you were wondering...
Skenes will be the starting pitcher for the National League for the second year in a row, quite an accomplishment for the 23 year old in only two seasons in the MLB.
Is there anything this man can't do?
