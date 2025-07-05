The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne stuns in ‘red, white, & freckled’ bikini on Hamptons beach

The model, influencer, and former LSU gymnast rocks a very patriotic look on the holiday weekend.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne hit the beach in the Hamptons for Fourth of July weekend. While it wasn’t last year’s epic Michael Rubin All White party dress pics of Dunne that went viral, her patriotic bikini certainly won this year’s holiday.

The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast has been living her best life since finishing her college athletic career from her sizzling Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses and red carpet dress, to her competing pink dresses with sister Julz Dunne at the Kentucky Oaks, to showing off her “future home” in Florida on the beach, to traveling with boyfriend Paul Skenes to different cities to watch him pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates, to a lot of Jell-O shots at the College World Series rooting on LSU.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne stands out in stunning black dress for NYC night out with sister, models

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne made the trek from the New Jersey shore up to the Hamptons, New York, for the weekend where before being stuck in traffic she rocked a jean shorts fit.

She also shared pics from the All White party last year as memories.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne pays bonkers price for boyfriend’s Paul Skenes rare rookie card

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

But, this year’s look on the beach where she said, “red, white, & freckled” with her red and white bikini on.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She certainly knows how to make fireworks with her fits.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation

What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie

Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo

Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion