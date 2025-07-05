Livvy Dunne stuns in ‘red, white, & freckled’ bikini on Hamptons beach
Livvy Dunne hit the beach in the Hamptons for Fourth of July weekend. While it wasn’t last year’s epic Michael Rubin All White party dress pics of Dunne that went viral, her patriotic bikini certainly won this year’s holiday.
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast has been living her best life since finishing her college athletic career from her sizzling Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses and red carpet dress, to her competing pink dresses with sister Julz Dunne at the Kentucky Oaks, to showing off her “future home” in Florida on the beach, to traveling with boyfriend Paul Skenes to different cities to watch him pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates, to a lot of Jell-O shots at the College World Series rooting on LSU.
Dunne made the trek from the New Jersey shore up to the Hamptons, New York, for the weekend where before being stuck in traffic she rocked a jean shorts fit.
She also shared pics from the All White party last year as memories.
But, this year’s look on the beach where she said, “red, white, & freckled” with her red and white bikini on.
She certainly knows how to make fireworks with her fits.
