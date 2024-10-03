Livvy Dunne gushes over 'elite' birthday gift from Paul Skenes
LSU gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne kicked off the new month by celebrating her 22nd birthday on Tuesday, October 1.
Livvy received several heartwarming birthday shoutouts from teammates, various brands, and her sister Julz. She even enjoyed a giant personal cake and Martinelli's sparkling rose in a stunning birthday nightie.
Boyfriend Paul Skenes also shared a birthday photodump on IG, but fans had been waiting to see what the Pittsburgh Pirates ace would gift her for the big day.
Livvy finally revealed the special gift by sharing the "epic" gesture on Snapchat.
Skenes gifted Livvy a custom Topps trading card of her and the couple's English retriever, Roux. The front of the card featured Livvy kissing the adorable pup, while the back included "stats" about their furry friend.
Career Stats
BORN
6/29/23
BREED
English retriever
WEIGHT
55 lbs
FAVORITE ACTIVITY
Chewing on sticks
FAVORITE HUMAN
Liv
FAVORITE FOOD
Steak
Puppy Roux: one of the crew.
The custom gift brought a smile to Livvy's face and let that be a reminder to all the fellas out there. A gift doesn't have to be extravagant, it just needs to be thoughtful.
Bravo, Paul. Bravo.
Livvy was in the stands to cheer on the Pirates ace at every opportunity she had. Now that she's ready to kick off her final season with LSU gymnastics in search of back-to-back national titles, Skenes should be making some trips back to Baton Rouge to return the favor.
