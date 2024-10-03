The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne gushes over 'elite' birthday gift from Paul Skenes

Livvy Dunne celebrated her 22nd birthday to kick off October, and boyfriend Paul Skenes got her an 'elite gift' to celebrate the moment.

Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is embraced by girlfriend Livvy Dunne after his major league debut.
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is embraced by girlfriend Livvy Dunne after his major league debut. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

LSU gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne kicked off the new month by celebrating her 22nd birthday on Tuesday, October 1.

Livvy received several heartwarming birthday shoutouts from teammates, various brands, and her sister Julz. She even enjoyed a giant personal cake and Martinelli's sparkling rose in a stunning birthday nightie.

Boyfriend Paul Skenes also shared a birthday photodump on IG, but fans had been waiting to see what the Pittsburgh Pirates ace would gift her for the big day.

Livvy finally revealed the special gift by sharing the "epic" gesture on Snapchat.

Skenes gifted Livvy a custom Topps trading card of her and the couple's English retriever, Roux. The front of the card featured Livvy kissing the adorable pup, while the back included "stats" about their furry friend.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes birthday gift
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Career Stats

BORN

6/29/23

BREED

English retriever

WEIGHT

55 lbs

FAVORITE ACTIVITY

Chewing on sticks

FAVORITE HUMAN

Liv

FAVORITE FOOD

Steak

Puppy Roux: one of the crew.

The custom gift brought a smile to Livvy's face and let that be a reminder to all the fellas out there. A gift doesn't have to be extravagant, it just needs to be thoughtful.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics, Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Bravo, Paul. Bravo.

Livvy was in the stands to cheer on the Pirates ace at every opportunity she had. Now that she's ready to kick off her final season with LSU gymnastics in search of back-to-back national titles, Skenes should be making some trips back to Baton Rouge to return the favor.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

