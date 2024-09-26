Livvy Dunne reveals how she met and fell for Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are certainly one of the biggest power couples in the sports world. But how did they meet?
Before all the private jets to games, Dunne, 21, and Skenes, 22, were both college athletes at LSU. Dunne would reveal how it all unfolded into the boyfriend-girlfriend stage on Flau’jae Johnson’s “Best of Both Worlds” podcast.
So it was Dunne who actually pursued Skenes: “I would kind of see him around and be like ‘who is this tall guy — this tall mysterious man,’” she said. Dunne didn’t know who the 6-foot, 6-inch pitcher was, but would see him around. She went on to reveal that during baseball season she was in the stands with her teammates and saw him in the dugout in a game he wasn’t playing and said, “There he is. He’s cute. He didn’t even have a mustache yet.” Dunne revealed after the baseball game she followed him on social media and then they got together for ice cream in a “chill” date (and he eventually grew his mustache). So, was it love at first sight for both? It’s a cute story for a cute couple.
The couple is also both pretty close when it comes to their money.
Skenes, who was drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB draft to the Pittsburgh Pirates, agreed to a deal with a signing bonus totaling $9.2 million — the largest MLB draft bonus ever doled out to a player. Skenes' contract has a base salary of $740,000 annually. The remainder of the deal is the massive bonus.
Dunne has made nearly $10 million in overall NIL money herself and $4 million per year, according to On3’s NIL Top 100 Rankings.
Both Dunne and Skenes won national championships at LSU — Skenes got his in 2023 and Dunne this year. While Dunne is in her fifth and final year of eligibility at LSU, Skenes is 11-3 with a 1.99 ERA for the Pirates in his rookie season (as of this writing).
So what’s next for the young couple? Only time and social media will tell.
