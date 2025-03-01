Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz crushes ab-revealing, sheer lingerie top for Mardi Gras
While Livvy Dunne was busy crushing her unreal low-cut Mardi Gras gown, her older sister Julz was slaying her own fire fit for the New Orleans festival.
The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast and her sister Julz, 24, are super close as evident by Livvy’s unreal birthday gift to her, and Julz at Livvy’s meets — when she’s competing — while wearing her own LSU gold hat and eye-catching cowgirl look and upstaging Livvy during in an epic celebration photo.
While Livvy is nursing a knee injury, the Lady Tigers wowed in their Mardi Gras leotards that Livvy had a two-word post for. Julz, meanwhile, was at Mardi Gras Friday night for what looked like an amazing time with an even more amazing ab-revealing, sheer lingerie green top — and later a party cowgirl hat — while out with friends.
Of course, no Bourbon Street experience is complete without a signature “hand grenade” from Tropicle Isle. Just don’t drink a second one. It definitely wasn’t her only drink of the night, either, as evident by several other photos from Julz.
Livvy may have dressed a lot different than sister Julz for Mardi Gras, but they both crushed in their own ways.
