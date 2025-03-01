The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz crushes ab-revealing, sheer lingerie top for Mardi Gras

The viral LSU gymnast’s older sister has a great time on Bourbon Street while slaying her fit.

Matt Ryan

LSU Lady Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU Lady Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

While Livvy Dunne was busy crushing her unreal low-cut Mardi Gras gown, her older sister Julz was slaying her own fire fit for the New Orleans festival.

The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast and her sister Julz, 24, are super close as evident by Livvy’s unreal birthday gift to her, and Julz at Livvy’s meets — when she’s competing — while wearing her own LSU gold hat and eye-catching cowgirl look and upstaging Livvy during in an epic celebration photo.

While Livvy is nursing a knee injury, the Lady Tigers wowed in their Mardi Gras leotards that Livvy had a two-word post for. Julz, meanwhile, was at Mardi Gras Friday night for what looked like an amazing time with an even more amazing ab-revealing, sheer lingerie green top — and later a party cowgirl hat — while out with friends.

Julz Dunne (left) and friends
Julz Dunne (left) and friends / Julz Dunne/Instagram
Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Snapchat
Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Snapchat

Julz Dunne and friend
Julz Dunne/Snapchat

Of course, no Bourbon Street experience is complete without a signature “hand grenade” from Tropicle Isle. Just don’t drink a second one. It definitely wasn’t her only drink of the night, either, as evident by several other photos from Julz.

Julz Dunne
Julz Dunne/Snapchat

Livvy may have dressed a lot different than sister Julz for Mardi Gras, but they both crushed in their own ways.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

