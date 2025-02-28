The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne gets sassy with camera in white-hot dress

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer posts a fiery video while slaying another sizzling fit.

Matt Ryan

Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne reacts on the field after her boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (not pictured) made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
Livvy Dunne is no doubt frustrated with not competing the last three weeks for defending national championship LSU Lady TigersLivvy. She can say whatever she wants about her role, but a bothersome knee and not traveling with the team the week before can’t be fun in her fifth and final season. She certainly let out some sassiness in a new video while slaying another fire fit.

The 22-year-old viral gymnast started the season out hot, including a crucial score in the SEC opener vs. the Florida Gators. We’ve since seen her crushing her leotard selfies, flaunting some Daisy Dukes and boots for Super Bowl weekend, and slaying a daring red lingerie corset-top on a Valentine’s date with boyfriend Paul Skenes in Florida. But, in that time, no gymnastics.

She did however practice a difficult move only to be knocked over by her dog Roux, and then showed over her super strength and shredded arms in a crazy maneuver while at home. No doubt frustrated, and Dunne let her sass come out in her latest TikTok video with some fiery faces, some finger wagging, and some attacking of the camera with some bites. She also had another winning look with the white dress.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

The Lady Tigers are back for the Podium Challenge vs. George Washington in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday. But, when will an angry Livvy Dunne compete again?

