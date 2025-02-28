Livvy Dunne gets sassy with camera in white-hot dress
Livvy Dunne is no doubt frustrated with not competing the last three weeks for defending national championship LSU Lady TigersLivvy. She can say whatever she wants about her role, but a bothersome knee and not traveling with the team the week before can’t be fun in her fifth and final season. She certainly let out some sassiness in a new video while slaying another fire fit.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast started the season out hot, including a crucial score in the SEC opener vs. the Florida Gators. We’ve since seen her crushing her leotard selfies, flaunting some Daisy Dukes and boots for Super Bowl weekend, and slaying a daring red lingerie corset-top on a Valentine’s date with boyfriend Paul Skenes in Florida. But, in that time, no gymnastics.
She did however practice a difficult move only to be knocked over by her dog Roux, and then showed over her super strength and shredded arms in a crazy maneuver while at home. No doubt frustrated, and Dunne let her sass come out in her latest TikTok video with some fiery faces, some finger wagging, and some attacking of the camera with some bites. She also had another winning look with the white dress.
The Lady Tigers are back for the Podium Challenge vs. George Washington in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday. But, when will an angry Livvy Dunne compete again?
