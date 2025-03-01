Livvy Dunne stuns in unreal low-cut green Mardi Gras gown, next-level floral coat
Livvy Dunne may not be competing for LSU lately as she recovers from a knee injury, but that hasn’t stopped her from crushing her fits. Her latest one for Mardi Gras is one of her most stunning yet.
The 22-year-old Lady Tigers gymnast has missed the last four meets, but showed up for Friday’s Podium Challenge vs. George Washington in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, at the Raising Canes River Center where it was an emotional night for the team and Dunne with the death of 18-year-old LSU track star Dillon Reidenauer. Dunne and her teammate had a tearjerking moment before the meet.
Being the viral influencer she is, Dunne has stunned in formal dresses before like her blue low-cut one that upstaged boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes big MLB awards night in New York City, and her fire-red one that outshined him when he won the National League Rookie of the Year.
Her latest one for Mari Gras might be her best yet in a low-cut green gown with a matching floral coat. Dunne wrote, “endymion fit 💚⚜️.”
She was “soooo excited :) for the parade.
Endymion is a figure in Greek mythology and the name of a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. It’s a special time in the city with lots of fun and celebration.
No doubt, Dunne will stand out in this fit.
