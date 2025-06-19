Livvy Dunne sips on a Jell-O shot while cozying up to bf Paul Skenes
To quote Lil Jon, "Shots, shots, shots, shots, shots, shots!" At least that's how Livvy Dunne was feeling in her latest roundup of Instagram photos, including one snap where she's sipping a Jell-O shot while posing with longtime boyfriend Paul Skenes.
Dunne — the former LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model — took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 17 to share a whole carousel of pictures of her and Skenes celebrating their alma mater's win against the UCLA Bruins. Skenes, who has been pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates since 2024, partied alongside Dunne after the LSU Tigers' (his former baseball team) win.
While Dunne — who donned a custom-made LSU/Skenes crop top — had previously shared several of the photos in her carousel via social media earlier in the week, the slideshow also included multiple never-before-seen snaps, including a few cozying up to Skenes, as well as one of her posing with a Jell-O shot to her lips as Skenes wrapped his arm around her.
"Jell-O shots with a side of baseball," Livvy's sister, Julez Dunne, quipped on the historic NIL star's Insta post.
Dunne and Skenes have been dating since their days at LSU together, with each athlete supporting each other through their respective sports career.
