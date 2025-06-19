The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne sips on a Jell-O shot while cozying up to bf Paul Skenes

The star athletes had plenty to celebrate — and they looked crazy good while doing so.

Michelle McGahan

Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / IMAGO / imageSPACE
In this story:

To quote Lil Jon, "Shots, shots, shots, shots, shots, shots!" At least that's how Livvy Dunne was feeling in her latest roundup of Instagram photos, including one snap where she's sipping a Jell-O shot while posing with longtime boyfriend Paul Skenes.

Dunne — the former LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model — took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 17 to share a whole carousel of pictures of her and Skenes celebrating their alma mater's win against the UCLA Bruins. Skenes, who has been pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates since 2024, partied alongside Dunne after the LSU Tigers' (his former baseball team) win.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne's sweatpants selfie is proof the gymnast stuns in any fit

While Dunne — who donned a custom-made LSU/Skenes crop top — had previously shared several of the photos in her carousel via social media earlier in the week, the slideshow also included multiple never-before-seen snaps, including a few cozying up to Skenes, as well as one of her posing with a Jell-O shot to her lips as Skenes wrapped his arm around her.

"Jell-O shots with a side of baseball," Livvy's sister, Julez Dunne, quipped on the historic NIL star's Insta post.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne gives post-LSU gymnastics life update with huge big-city purchase

Dunne and Skenes have been dating since their days at LSU together, with each athlete supporting each other through their respective sports career.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published
Michelle McGahan
MICHELLE MCGAHAN

Michelle is an editor based in the New York metro area reporting on celebrity and entertainment news. She has in-depth knowledge of pop music and fandom. Michelle has worked in editorial roles across media outlets such as Newsweek, Us Weekly, iHeartRadio and more. She is a cum laude graduate of Drew University.

Home/News