Livvy Dunne's sweatpants selfie is proof the gymnast stuns in any fit
Livvy Dunne stays slaying. The former LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model just uploaded her latest selfie to her Instagram Story, in which she's rocking the kind of comfy athleisure wear perfect for a workout — or a relaxing day on the couch.
While Dunne fans are well-aware that she can rock everything from a sparkly leotard to a floor-length gown to a chill T-shirt and jeans moment, her relaxed attire is perhaps the most relatable. And even in a black racerback tank and baggy sweatpants, the NIL icon's glow shines through.
In her latest Instagram Story upload, which she shared on Wednesday, June 18, Dunne posed for a mirror selfie, clad in an black, athleisure-esque top with criss-crossed straps and oversized charcoal-gray sweats.
While the look may have been more casual than anything, Dunne didn't forget the finer details — mixing the chill ensemble with several pieces of fine jewelry, including dangling earrings and a delicate hand chain.
Dunne, who has been dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and fellow LSU alum Paul Skenes for years, also glammed up her look with a long, wavy half-up, half-down hairstyle, with two pieces of hair framing her face.
She also rocked a simple makeup beat, sporting dark eyeliner and lashes, her nude lips parsed in a pout — products that only made emphasized her tanned skin tone and glowy vibe.
