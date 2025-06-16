The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flexes LSU MCWS purple crop top after Paul Skenes jersey proved good luck

The former LSU gymnast is back with the school spirit in a head-turning Tigers fit for Monday’s winner’s bracket matchup with the UCLA Bruins.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne rocked the College World Series over the weekend with a lucky fit. She was back at it with another spectacular LSU Tigers look for Monday night’s winner’s bracket game vs. the UCLA Bruins.

The former LSU gymnast and current graduate student went to Omaha, Nebraska, to root on the Tigers, which also happens to be her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star’s former college team.

Paul Skene
Skenes was dominant for LSU in 2023. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 22-year-old Dunne finished her fifth and final season of athletics and crushed one last leotard before venturing off lately into the travel schedule of MLB to watch Skenes, as well as hitting up Sports Illustrated model events like in Miami, Florida, where she did the splits in a bikini.

On Saturday, Dunne had her amazing Skenes LSU-Pirates combo jersey as the Tigers took down the Arkansas Razorbacks, 4-1. She also had a lot of fun with the fans.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne with Jell-O shots / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

For Monday’s game it was not the same dual jersey look, but instead it was a combo of a crop-top and a swimsuit model creating what she hopes is another winning look for the Tigers.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She was also back with the Jell-O shots.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Dunne and Skenes have been dating since 2023, which was also the year he led LSU baseball to a national title. Will she be there to witness another one?

No matter what happens, lucky fit or not, she’s won the school spirit contest.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

