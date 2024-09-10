Livvy Dunne's sister Julz always leaves the gymnast the most iconic social media comments
Livvy Dunne has quite the circle of supportive friends and family, but the loudest support – in the form of a classic older sister move – definitely comes from Julz Dunne.
The LSU gymnast’s 23-year-old sis loves leaving a witty comment or two on Livvy's Instagram photo, which usually receive tons of likes from fans and sometimes a reply back from 21-year-old Livvy herself.
Julz and Livvy both grew up in New Jersey and attended Louisiana State University together, even living down the hall from each other at one point, as reported by Elle. While Livvy boasts millions of followers on social media, she admitted to the outlet that Julz was "sometimes the brains behind the operation,” referring to her social media presence.
Though Julz has since graduated, she still leaves her sister plenty of sisterly love on social media. Here’s a look at some of the best Instagram comments from Julz that are the epitome of big sister vibes.
Don’t Be Fooled
Julz left two comments on this photo of Livvy attending an LSU Tigers game with some friends while wearing some tall tiger striped boots. “A game day slay,” read Julz' initial comment, while the other poked fun at her sister. “Don’t be fooled she yelled “home run," Julz wrote, which currently has over a thousand likes.
Dress Coded
After Livvy posted a collaboration post with the brand Nautica repping their latest clothing line, Julz took to the comments to warn her little sis about her somewhat revealing outfit. “You’re going to get dress coded,” Julz wrote in the comments.
A Great Idea
After Livvy posted a throwback pic from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot captioned “@si_swimsuit throwbacks are always a good idea!!!” Julz commented, “This is the only good idea you’ve ever had then,” dragging her sister.
Olympics Who?
Julz questioned her sister’s skills in the comments of her post at the 2024 Paris Olympics. “Why didn’t you compete????” she commented, which seemingly mimicked countless other similar inquiries from fans asking Livvy why she wasn’t competing in the Olympics this year. The comment received nearly one thousand likes.
A '90s Throwback
After Livvy posted a snap of her and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes , attending the red carpet at an All Star Week back in July, Julz couldn’t help but leave a comment.
After Livvy captioned the post, “Paul-Star game highlights,” Julz made a reference to the ‘90s hit “All Star” by Smash Mouth, posting, “With her finger and her thumb in the shape of an L on her forehead.”
An Iconic 'Mean Girls' Line
Livvy posted a cute photo while out to lunch captioned, “Is this seat taken?” to which Julz hilariously replied, “Yes. You can’t sit with us,” dragging her sis in the simplest of ways.
Not Fooling Anyone
Julz demanded her sister show what’s in the passenger seat of her December 2023 car selfie. “Show the chick fil a on the passenger seat. You’re not fooling anyone big guy,” she challenged her sisters in the comments, to which Livvy replied, “@julzdunne passenger princess vibes.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
On the prowl: Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots, miniskirt for LSU game (PHOTOS)
Red-alert: Olympic star Rebeca Andrade’s oversized tassel coat goes viral at NFL game
Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)
Fever fit: Caitlin Clark shows off Prada miniskirt, letterman jacket pregame fit (PHOTOS)
Secret weapon: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal secret behind viral Longhorns pregame fit