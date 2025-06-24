Jake Paul buys massive 5,653-acre, $39 million ranch with amazing amenities
Jake Paul got a huge pay from his November fight with Mike Tyson, and he’s been spending his money.
The influencer-turned-boxer is known for his flashy ways, and just got engaged to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam with an insanely big diamond ring.
While his net worth is unknown, Paul is a smart businessman as well with products like his “W” brand that he tagged the likes of Livvy Dunne to promote with her doing a crazy gymanstics move in a grocery store.
Paul wore $1 million boxing shorts vs. Tyson and owns a $20 million Puerto Rico mansion called “The Taj MaPaul.
Speaking of real estate, Paul revealed he spent the $40 million he made from the Tyson fight on a baller 5,653-acre Georgia ranch in one of the largest land deals in state history. The property has forests, lakes, and a sick lodge. Scroll through to see more photos.
Paul said he wanted enough room to wakesurf, hunt, and build a racetrack. He certainly has enough room for all that. He even just posted on X he’s ready to hunt.
Paul has been preparing for his June 28 fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, in a 10-round cruiserweight bout.
After that, he can totally enjoy his insane new property.
