The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jake Paul buys massive 5,653-acre, $39 million ranch with amazing amenities

The influencer and boxer reveals he spent his Mike Tyson purse money on this amazing property. See it.

Matt Ryan

Jake Paul speaks at press conference in anticipation of his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Avalon Hollywood Theater.
Jake Paul speaks at press conference in anticipation of his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Avalon Hollywood Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jake Paul got a huge pay from his November fight with Mike Tyson, and he’s been spending his money.

The influencer-turned-boxer is known for his flashy ways, and just got engaged to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam with an insanely big diamond ring.

Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul
Paul and Leerdam / Jutta Leerdam/Instagram

While his net worth is unknown, Paul is a smart businessman as well with products like his “W” brand that he tagged the likes of Livvy Dunne to promote with her doing a crazy gymanstics move in a grocery store.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne promoting Jake Paul’s W brand. / Jake Paul/Instagram

Paul wore $1 million boxing shorts vs. Tyson and owns a $20 million Puerto Rico mansion called “The Taj MaPaul.

Speaking of real estate, Paul revealed he spent the $40 million he made from the Tyson fight on a baller 5,653-acre Georgia ranch in one of the largest land deals in state history. The property has forests, lakes, and a sick lodge. Scroll through to see more photos.

Paul said he wanted enough room to wakesurf, hunt, and build a racetrack. He certainly has enough room for all that. He even just posted on X he’s ready to hunt.

Paul has been preparing for his June 28 fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, in a 10-round cruiserweight bout.

After that, he can totally enjoy his insane new property.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover

Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates

Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms

Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns

Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Real Estate